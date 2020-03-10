Search

Advanced search

The Duchess of Sussex in Dagenham, as told by the students

PUBLISHED: 12:00 10 March 2020

The Duchess of Sussex poses with school children making the 'equality' sign following a school assembly. Picture: Ben Stansall/PA Wire

The Duchess of Sussex poses with school children making the 'equality' sign following a school assembly. Picture: Ben Stansall/PA Wire

Excited students have told how they met the Duchess of Sussex on a day they'll never forget when she visited their school last week.

The Duchess of Sussex listens to a student reciting a poem to pupils. Picture: Ben Stansall/PA WireThe Duchess of Sussex listens to a student reciting a poem to pupils. Picture: Ben Stansall/PA Wire

In one of her last engagements as a working royal, Meghan visited the Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham ahead of International Women's Day.

While a video clip of head boy Aker Okoye — 'she really is beautiful, innit' — went viral, other students were equally awestruck by Meghan.

The duchess described her visit as 'incredibly profound', emphasising that each pupil has 'a voice' and 'the right to speak up for what is right.'

Buoyed by those words, here's what a few of them had to say about the visit.

Freddie Halton, 15: 'We knew a special visitor was coming but we didn't know who. Someone like Meghan Markle doesn't normally come to Dagenham! It was amazing. When she walked down the aisle we were right close to her.'

Charlotte Fleisher, 15: 'It was amazing to see Meghan in the school! I couldn't believe it when she congratulated me for receiving the citizen of the week award and shook my hand. This memory will stay with me forever.'

You may also want to watch:

Olivia Collins, 13: 'This visit is certainly one I will remember. I think that Meghan Markle recognising our area and our school is incredibly powerful.'

Ali Ali, 12: 'This day was the best day of my life! I never imagined that I, a regular 12-year-old, would shake hands with Meghan Markle!'

Year 7 pupils also loved the visit.

Fabio Petraru said: 'I never expected to have such an honour of meeting a royal, but there I was at Robert Clack School meeting one of the most special and important people today.'

Popina Brennan added: 'It was amazing. We were all screaming and crying in excitement. Seeing Meghan Markle inspired be to try harder and be the best me I can be.'

Ula Lapinskaite said: 'We were all waiting at our tables and then we saw Meghan Markle through a window the teachers forgot to cover! I was honestly so excited because I was getting this once in a lifetime opportunity'.

And Janelle Arthur said: 'It was fun seeing Meghan up close even if I wasn't sitting next to her. I just felt her positive energy in the room.'

Related articles

Most Read

Man raped in Barking station toilets

Barking station. Picture: Ken Mears

Romford and Ilford teens charged over ‘machete’ incident in Dagenham

The teenagers were charged in connection with an incident in Woodward Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Duchess of Sussex tells men to ‘value the women in your lives’ on surprise visit to Dagenham school

The Duchess of Sussex poses with school children making the 'equality' sign following a school assembly. Picture: Ben Stansall/PA Wire

Appeal to find boy, 14, missing from Dagenham

Tyler went missing on March 5. Picture: MPS

Duchess of Sussex visits Dagenham school

The Duchess of Sussex has visited Robert Clack School of Science. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Most Read

Man raped in Barking station toilets

Barking station. Picture: Ken Mears

Romford and Ilford teens charged over ‘machete’ incident in Dagenham

The teenagers were charged in connection with an incident in Woodward Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Duchess of Sussex tells men to ‘value the women in your lives’ on surprise visit to Dagenham school

The Duchess of Sussex poses with school children making the 'equality' sign following a school assembly. Picture: Ben Stansall/PA Wire

Appeal to find boy, 14, missing from Dagenham

Tyler went missing on March 5. Picture: MPS

Duchess of Sussex visits Dagenham school

The Duchess of Sussex has visited Robert Clack School of Science. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking boss Gardner believes everything is in Uxbridge’s favour

Jack Hayes of Barking scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Barking vs South Park, BetVictor League South Central Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 7th March 2020

WEST HAM BLOG: Wolves reality is West Ham’s dream

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Romain Saiss (left) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with Leander Dendoncker during the Premier League match at Molineux, Wolverhampton.

Zakuani unlikely to play for Daggers again this season and will have surgery on ankle

Gabriel Zakuani of Dagenham & Redbridge leaves the field with an ankle injury. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The Duchess of Sussex in Dagenham, as told by the students

The Duchess of Sussex poses with school children making the 'equality' sign following a school assembly. Picture: Ben Stansall/PA Wire

Appeal to find boy, 14, missing from Dagenham

Tyler went missing on March 5. Picture: MPS
Drive 24