How to celebrate Mother’s Day as coronavirus keeps people at home

mothers day cup cakes Archant

The coronavirus crisis is dominating the headlines, with the number of confirmed cases standing at 3,269 as of yesterday (March 20).

Bouquet of sunflowers. Picture: Nigel Sutton Bouquet of sunflowers. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Understandably, there has been little thought of Mother’s Day as Sunday approaches.

Given the circumstances, families won’t be able to go out and celebrate their mothers, and they may not be able to see them at all.

Whether self-isolating or social distancing, this year’s Mothers Day is set to be unconventional.

But that doesn’t mean it should be forgotten; Lifestyle Packaging have prepared some tips on how to celebrate Mother’s Day from a distance.

Write a letter - being at home means more time to write a heartfelt handwritten letter. With only the stamp to pay for this is cost effective, and has the personal touch.

Send flowers - many florists do online orders and deliveries, with special measures in place for safe delivery. This is not only a great gift for those who are keeping their distance, it would also support a small business who may be struggling.

Monthly subscriptions - buying a magazine or book subscription could be the perfect gift for mums who don’t usually have the time to read.

Pamper and wellness - a hamper of beauty products would offer self-isolating mums the chance to indulge in some much-needed self-care.

Alternatively, buy a voucher for a spa or wellness retreat which can be used in the future. Vouchers can also be bought for restaurants to be redeemed at a later date. This would help to support an industry which has been decimated by coronavirus.

Virtual reality - technology makes it possible to have a virtual Mother’s Day. Though no substitute for the real thing, there are many video chat apps which can help to replicate something close, whether a one-to-one chat or a full-blown meal. All this requires is a decent internet connection.

Beyond these options personalised gifts can be bought online and delivered safely to the home.

The coronavirus crisis will make it difficult to celebrate Mother’s Day in the usual way, but mums across the UK can still be smothered with love this Sunday.