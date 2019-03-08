Search for boy, 11, missing after telling family he was going to the park

Police are appealing for help in finding missing Laviniu Tinea, 11. Picture: Met Police Met Police

Police are appealing for help to find an 11-year-old who told his family he was going to a park but did not return home.

Laviniu Tinea left his home in Dagenham yesterday evening (Tuesday), saying he was going out to play.

He has not returned and both the police and his family are extremely concerned for his welfare.

Laviniu is not believed to be carrying a phone, money or his Oyster card.

He is described as eastern European with black hair, and is said to look older than his age.

When he left home he was wearing a black tracksuit with red stripes on the side of each trouser leg.

Anyone who sees Lavinui is asked to call police on 101 immediately, quoting CAD 247/June 12.