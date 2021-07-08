Idris Elba pays tribute to college at launch of TV studio

Video

Published: 4:45 PM July 8, 2021

Actor Idris Elba has praised Barking and Dagenham College where he studied performing arts in the 1990s. - Credit: PA

Idris Elba has paid tribute to his former college after it named a new TV studio after him.

The Idris Elba Studio is at Barking and Dagenham College's East London Institute of Technology.

The Institute is on the college’s Rush Green campus where actor Idris studied a BTEC in performing arts in the 1990s.

The official launch took place today (Thursday, July 8) and to mark the occasion, Idris recorded a special message about the studio which now bears his name.

He said: "I went to that college and had the most amazing experience. It gave me the foothold and confidence I needed to step into my career.

"I’m so proud of that place and now to be permanently a part of it is incredible.

"I’m so proud of the facility. It’s state-of-the-art and gives students the opportunity to get to as close as to how it will be in the professional world.

"I hope anyone who uses it really embraces the opportunity, because if you know anything about me, then anything is possible."

During the message, Idris went on to talk about the opportunities available in east London, which is where he grew up.

The college was one of 12 in the UK to be selected to open one of the government’s first Institutes of Technology.

The Idris Elba Studio at the East London Institute of Technology. - Credit: Barking and Dagenham College

Facilities include a working television studio with five cameras and a gallery, a green screen, two broadcast video edit suites, an audio edit suite and the Foley Room which houses recording equipment for voices and sound effects.

There are also cameras and equipment available so students can do location and outside broadcasts.

Principal and chief executive of the Institute, Yvonne Kelly, said: "This is an opportunity to be part of something exciting.

"For those looking to walk in Idris’s footsteps, whether that’s in front of or behind the cameras, east London is a great place to be right now.

"Dagenham also has new, professional film studios, the Eastbrook Studios, opening soon.

“There are real opportunities for people to get into the film and TV industry, with the college providing the training people will need to secure these jobs," she added.