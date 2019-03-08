Search

Ilford man fined £200 after hiring 'man with a van' who illegally dumped rubbish in Barking

PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 October 2019

A man from Ilford has been fined £200 after a 'man with a van' dumped his rubbish illegally. Picture: LBBD

A man from Ilford has been fined £200 after a 'man with a van' dumped his rubbish illegally. Picture: LBBD

An Ilford man has been fined after hiring a "man with a van" to take away rubbish later found illegally dumped in a Barking street.

The individual paid £200 without checking if he was using a registered waste carrier and did not receive a receipt for the transaction.

Two days later when enforcement officers from Barking and Dagenham Council investigated a pile of rubbish that turned up in River Road they discovered paperwork containing the man's details.

Officers visited a Redbridge address, where the man admitted he had no receipt. He was fined for failing to show a duty of care under section 34 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement, said: "If you illegally dump in our borough, we will use all our powers to find you and fine you.

"Although a 'man with a van' might seem a cheap option, the reality is it could end up landing you with a criminal record."

The man can be named if he doesn't pay and is taken to court.

The council recovered more than £230,000 in grime crime fines last year.

