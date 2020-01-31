Search

Advanced search

Illustration workshop at Dagenham museum

PUBLISHED: 15:35 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:35 31 January 2020

The Land of the Fanns project aims to celebrate and restore east London's hidden landscape gems. Picture: Land of the Fanns

The Land of the Fanns project aims to celebrate and restore east London's hidden landscape gems. Picture: Land of the Fanns

Archant

A free illustration workshop is coming to a museum in Dagenham.

The Land of the Fanns project is asking people who have any interesting stories about the area they live in to come forward for a story illustration workshop.

The workshop is set to take place at Valence House, Becontree Avenue, on Sunday, February 2 from 2.30pm to 5pm.

You may also want to watch:

Land of the Fanns is an ongoing scheme that aims to restore, discover and celebrate the hidden landscape gems in east London.

The workshop aims to uncover 100 stories about the landscape in east London. From ancient buildings to forests, organisers want to hear about the stories that come with the landscape and produce story illustrations for them.

The stories produced will all be included in a Walking Festival they are holding in May followed by a finale in June.

The workshops are open to anyone and no previous drawing or writing experience is required.

For more information go to landofthefanns.org and to sign up for the workshop, visit bit.ly/38Rl0Rz

Most Read

Revealed: How Dagenham home of Smithfield, Billingsgate and New Spitalfields markets could look

Artist's impression of how the markets could look. Picture: City of London Corporation

Barking to Gospel Oak line could be closed for several weeks following freight train derailment

The broken rail caused by a derailed freight train. Picture: Network Rail

‘This is the future of the building industry’: Final pre-fabs go up at Barking site

L to R: Sam Parry from Be First, Clive Harris, a construction manager at Rollalong, Cllr Cameron Geddes and Bruce Dunford, projects director at Rollalong. Picture: Andrew Baker

Shhh! Secret lemonade drinker’s habit uncovered in Barking 100 years later

Be First'‘s heritage engagement manager, Simone Panayi, with site manager Rob Finbow. Picture: Andrew Baker

Disappearance of two men still a mystery 30 years after Barking’s Valentine’s Day killings

Kaleli restaurant merged into today's Station Parade

Most Read

Revealed: How Dagenham home of Smithfield, Billingsgate and New Spitalfields markets could look

Artist's impression of how the markets could look. Picture: City of London Corporation

Barking to Gospel Oak line could be closed for several weeks following freight train derailment

The broken rail caused by a derailed freight train. Picture: Network Rail

‘This is the future of the building industry’: Final pre-fabs go up at Barking site

L to R: Sam Parry from Be First, Clive Harris, a construction manager at Rollalong, Cllr Cameron Geddes and Bruce Dunford, projects director at Rollalong. Picture: Andrew Baker

Shhh! Secret lemonade drinker’s habit uncovered in Barking 100 years later

Be First'‘s heritage engagement manager, Simone Panayi, with site manager Rob Finbow. Picture: Andrew Baker

Disappearance of two men still a mystery 30 years after Barking’s Valentine’s Day killings

Kaleli restaurant merged into today's Station Parade

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Daggers blog: Reid all about a welcome win at last!

Alex Reid of Dagenham scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Notts County, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 25th January 2020

East London Football Podcast: West Ham misery, O’s seal a much-needed win, and the McMahon effect

West Ham United's Jeremy Ngakia (left) and Liverpool's Andrew Robertson battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Barking captain Cohen says they will not stop fighting as they face in-form Chelmsford

Ilford Wanderers RFC vs Barking RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at Forest Road on 11th January 2020

App makes booking NHS health check appointments easier

An app is making it easier for Barking and Dagenham residents to book a free NHS health check appointment. Picture: Anthony Devlin / PA Images

Illustration workshop at Dagenham museum

The Land of the Fanns project aims to celebrate and restore east London's hidden landscape gems. Picture: Land of the Fanns
Drive 24