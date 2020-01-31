Illustration workshop at Dagenham museum

The Land of the Fanns project aims to celebrate and restore east London's hidden landscape gems. Picture: Land of the Fanns Archant

A free illustration workshop is coming to a museum in Dagenham.

The Land of the Fanns project is asking people who have any interesting stories about the area they live in to come forward for a story illustration workshop.

The workshop is set to take place at Valence House, Becontree Avenue, on Sunday, February 2 from 2.30pm to 5pm.

Land of the Fanns is an ongoing scheme that aims to restore, discover and celebrate the hidden landscape gems in east London.

The workshop aims to uncover 100 stories about the landscape in east London. From ancient buildings to forests, organisers want to hear about the stories that come with the landscape and produce story illustrations for them.

The stories produced will all be included in a Walking Festival they are holding in May followed by a finale in June.

The workshops are open to anyone and no previous drawing or writing experience is required.

For more information go to landofthefanns.org and to sign up for the workshop, visit bit.ly/38Rl0Rz