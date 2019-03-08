Dagenham estate agent fined £2.5k after ignoring warning over six-foot high mound of flytipped waste
PUBLISHED: 15:36 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:36 18 October 2019
An estate agent has been fined more than £2,500 after a six-foot high pile of waste was flytipped on his land.
Barking and Dagenham Council enforcement officers discovered the mound during a visit to V W House, in Selinas Lane, Dagenham, in March.
Other flytips included 14 drums of used oil, discarded tyres and bags of waste.
Landowner, Imran Nizami, of Nizami Properties, was issued with a community protection notice under section 43 of the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014, demanding the flytips were cleared up.
Nizami was issued with a £100 fine after officers revisited the site and found no evidence of a clean up.
But when he failed to cough up, even though it meant he could have to fork out £20,000, the council took him to court.
Cllr Margaret Mullane, the council's enforcement chief, said: "This landowner allowed the area to end up looking like a rubbish tip.
"He chose to ignore us. He learned an expensive lesson."
Nizami pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay a £1,800 fine with £616 costs plus £90 victim surcharge, appearing at Barkingside Magistrate's Court on Friday, October 11.