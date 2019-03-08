Search

Advanced search

Dagenham estate agent fined £2.5k after ignoring warning over six-foot high mound of flytipped waste

PUBLISHED: 15:36 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:36 18 October 2019

Imran Nizami has been fined more than £2,500 after a six-foot high pile of waste was flytipped on his land.Picture: LBBD

Imran Nizami has been fined more than £2,500 after a six-foot high pile of waste was flytipped on his land.Picture: LBBD

Archant

An estate agent has been fined more than £2,500 after a six-foot high pile of waste was flytipped on his land.

The illegal dump was found during a visit to V W House, in Selinas Lane, Dagenham, by the council's enforcement officers. Picture: LBBDThe illegal dump was found during a visit to V W House, in Selinas Lane, Dagenham, by the council's enforcement officers. Picture: LBBD

Barking and Dagenham Council enforcement officers discovered the mound during a visit to V W House, in Selinas Lane, Dagenham, in March.

Other flytips included 14 drums of used oil, discarded tyres and bags of waste.

Landowner, Imran Nizami, of Nizami Properties, was issued with a community protection notice under section 43 of the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014, demanding the flytips were cleared up.

Nizami was issued with a £100 fine after officers revisited the site and found no evidence of a clean up.

Cllr Margaret Mullane said: “He chose to ignore us. He learned an expensive lesson.” Picture: LBBDCllr Margaret Mullane said: “He chose to ignore us. He learned an expensive lesson.” Picture: LBBD

You may also want to watch:

But when he failed to cough up, even though it meant he could have to fork out £20,000, the council took him to court.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, the council's enforcement chief, said: "This landowner allowed the area to end up looking like a rubbish tip.

"He chose to ignore us. He learned an expensive lesson."

Nizami pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay a £1,800 fine with £616 costs plus £90 victim surcharge, appearing at Barkingside Magistrate's Court on Friday, October 11.

Most Read

Preferred bidder for Dagenham film studio project falls through

How the new film studios in Dagenham East could look. Picture credit: LBBD

Biker suffers potentially life-changing injuries in Heathway crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Teenagers rescue four-year-old found crossing busy Dagenham road alone

All Saints Catholic School pupils Rebecca Adesina and Naomi Atoyebi. Picture: Nick Pauro

Have your say on plans to create 92 extra homes across two estates

Artist's impression of the Roxwell Road development. Picture: Be First

Ilford man fined £200 after hiring ‘man with a van’ who illegally dumped rubbish in Barking

A man from Ilford has been fined £200 after a 'man with a van' dumped his rubbish illegally. Picture: LBBD

Most Read

Preferred bidder for Dagenham film studio project falls through

How the new film studios in Dagenham East could look. Picture credit: LBBD

Biker suffers potentially life-changing injuries in Heathway crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Teenagers rescue four-year-old found crossing busy Dagenham road alone

All Saints Catholic School pupils Rebecca Adesina and Naomi Atoyebi. Picture: Nick Pauro

Have your say on plans to create 92 extra homes across two estates

Artist's impression of the Roxwell Road development. Picture: Be First

Ilford man fined £200 after hiring ‘man with a van’ who illegally dumped rubbish in Barking

A man from Ilford has been fined £200 after a 'man with a van' dumped his rubbish illegally. Picture: LBBD

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

The East London Football Podcast

Leyton Orient players celebrate against Walsall (pic Simon O'Connor)

World Cup: England must ‘fight until the end’

England's Owen Farrell (right) and Ben Youngs during a training session (pic Andrew Matthews/PA)

Daggers blog: Up for cup after trouble on trains

Giant Dagenham & Redbridge FC signage during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019

Daggers turn attentions to FA Cup clash at Carshalton

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham and Redbridge and Mauro Vilhete of Barnet during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019

Barking boss eager to build on recent form and feel good factor on trip to Chalfont

Max Bradford attacks for Barking (pic Terry Gilbert)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists