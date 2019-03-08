Dagenham estate agent fined £2.5k after ignoring warning over six-foot high mound of flytipped waste

Imran Nizami has been fined more than £2,500 after a six-foot high pile of waste was flytipped on his land.Picture: LBBD Archant

An estate agent has been fined more than £2,500 after a six-foot high pile of waste was flytipped on his land.

The illegal dump was found during a visit to V W House, in Selinas Lane, Dagenham, by the council's enforcement officers. Picture: LBBD The illegal dump was found during a visit to V W House, in Selinas Lane, Dagenham, by the council's enforcement officers. Picture: LBBD

Barking and Dagenham Council enforcement officers discovered the mound during a visit to V W House, in Selinas Lane, Dagenham, in March.

Other flytips included 14 drums of used oil, discarded tyres and bags of waste.

Landowner, Imran Nizami, of Nizami Properties, was issued with a community protection notice under section 43 of the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014, demanding the flytips were cleared up.

Nizami was issued with a £100 fine after officers revisited the site and found no evidence of a clean up.

Cllr Margaret Mullane said: “He chose to ignore us. He learned an expensive lesson.” Picture: LBBD Cllr Margaret Mullane said: “He chose to ignore us. He learned an expensive lesson.” Picture: LBBD

But when he failed to cough up, even though it meant he could have to fork out £20,000, the council took him to court.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, the council's enforcement chief, said: "This landowner allowed the area to end up looking like a rubbish tip.

"He chose to ignore us. He learned an expensive lesson."

Nizami pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay a £1,800 fine with £616 costs plus £90 victim surcharge, appearing at Barkingside Magistrate's Court on Friday, October 11.