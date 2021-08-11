Investigation after house fire in Dagenham

Published: 10:04 AM August 11, 2021

A man had to be treated by paramedics during a fire in Hedgemans Way in Dagenham last night (August 10). - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A man has been treated by paramedics after fire broke out at a house in Dagenham.

Four fire engines and about 25 firefighters were called to the blaze in Hedgemans Way last night (August 10).

Part of the ground and first floors of a semi-detached house were damaged by the flames.

The fire was in Hedgemans Way. - Credit: Google

London Fire Brigade (LFB) station officer Darren Placid - who was at the scene - said: "As crews arrived, thick, black smoke could be seen coming from the bottom left window of the building.

"Crews worked incredibly hard to quickly bring the fire under control and extinguished multiple seats of fire."

He added that a number of people were outside the property and firefighters carried out a "systematic" search of the house to make sure no one was inside.

The brigade was called at 10.37pm and the fire was under control by 11.21pm. Fire crews from Dagenham, Ilford and Barking fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the LFB and Metropolitan Police, which has been contacted for comment.