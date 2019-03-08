Theatre company using African drumming to support older people wins £39k funding

A theatre company helping older people with African drumming has scooped almost £40,000 in funding.

IROKO Theatre Company's two-year long Forever Young project uses drumming, singing, clay modelling and movement to boost pensioners wellbing in Barking and Dagenham, Newham and Redbridge.

The £39,238 cash boost comes from The Charity of Sir Richard Whittington, one of the Mercers' Family of Charities which hands out grants and supports almshouses.

Alex Oma-Pius FRSA, IROKO's founder and artistic director, said: "We are thrilled with this support.

"The grant will help provide fun activities to enhance the wellbeing of our older population and raise awareness of the issues affecting them."

The project, run with Vision-Redbridge Culture and Leisure, the Arthritis Self-help Network and Museum of London Docklands, will use arts and activities to enhance the wellbeing of older people some of whom are living with dementia, other mental health and memory issues, or feel lonely and isolated.

It will also offer training to five people in the art of storytelling so they can read to children and families in schools.