Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Theatre company using African drumming to support older people wins £39k funding

PUBLISHED: 10:05 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:05 29 May 2019

IROKO Theatre Company has received £39,238 funding from The Charity of Sir Richard Whittington towards its Forever Young project which includes older people using African drumming. Picture: IROKO Theatre Company

IROKO Theatre Company has received £39,238 funding from The Charity of Sir Richard Whittington towards its Forever Young project which includes older people using African drumming. Picture: IROKO Theatre Company

Archant

A theatre company helping older people with African drumming has scooped almost £40,000 in funding.

IROKO Theatre Company's two-year long Forever Young project uses drumming, singing, clay modelling and movement to boost pensioners wellbing in Barking and Dagenham, Newham and Redbridge.

The £39,238 cash boost comes from The Charity of Sir Richard Whittington, one of the Mercers' Family of Charities which hands out grants and supports almshouses.

You may also want to watch:

Alex Oma-Pius FRSA, IROKO's founder and artistic director, said: "We are thrilled with this support.

"The grant will help provide fun activities to enhance the wellbeing of our older population and raise awareness of the issues affecting them."

The project, run with Vision-Redbridge Culture and Leisure, the Arthritis Self-help Network and Museum of London Docklands, will use arts and activities to enhance the wellbeing of older people some of whom are living with dementia, other mental health and memory issues, or feel lonely and isolated.

It will also offer training to five people in the art of storytelling so they can read to children and families in schools.

Most Read

Good Samaritan from Romford rescues Devon teenager who was robbed in Barking

Linda Evans came to Melissa Watson's rescue. Picture: Luke Acton.

Boarding pass mix-up leaves students stranded at Stansted Airport

The students were left stranded at the airport. Picture: Tim Ockenden/PA

‘Tyres that can kill’ warning to drivers in Barking and Dagenham

Drivers are being warned about dangerous tyres. Pic: LBBD

Ilford hate preacher Anjem Choudary ‘energised’ Barking London Bridge terrorist, inquest hears

Evidence from the London Bridge terror attack inquest. The van used in the incident. Picture: Met Police

Dagenham man arrested on suspicion of murder after dawn raid

A man was arrested in Dagenham this morning on suspicion of murder. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Good Samaritan from Romford rescues Devon teenager who was robbed in Barking

Linda Evans came to Melissa Watson's rescue. Picture: Luke Acton.

Boarding pass mix-up leaves students stranded at Stansted Airport

The students were left stranded at the airport. Picture: Tim Ockenden/PA

‘Tyres that can kill’ warning to drivers in Barking and Dagenham

Drivers are being warned about dangerous tyres. Pic: LBBD

Ilford hate preacher Anjem Choudary ‘energised’ Barking London Bridge terrorist, inquest hears

Evidence from the London Bridge terror attack inquest. The van used in the incident. Picture: Met Police

Dagenham man arrested on suspicion of murder after dawn raid

A man was arrested in Dagenham this morning on suspicion of murder. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Daggers new recruit Luque is targeting promotion bid

Joan Luque has joined Dagenham & Redbridge on a one-year deal (pic: Dagenham & Redbridge FC)

Dagenham man charged with manslaughter

Jamie Sheppard is due to appear at Basildon Magistrates' Court. Picture: Google Maps.

Theatre company using African drumming to support older people wins £39k funding

IROKO Theatre Company has received £39,238 funding from The Charity of Sir Richard Whittington towards its Forever Young project which includes older people using African drumming. Picture: IROKO Theatre Company

Boarding pass mix-up leaves students stranded at Stansted Airport

The students were left stranded at the airport. Picture: Tim Ockenden/PA

Cricket: Essex bowlers keep Kent in check

Simon Harmer of Essex celebrates with his team mates after taking the wicket of Joe Denly during Essex CCC vs Kent CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 28th May 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists