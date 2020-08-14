Search

Advanced search

Campaign to raise £100,000 for statue of footballer Jack Leslie reaches target

PUBLISHED: 07:00 17 August 2020

Jack Leslie with fellow Barking FC players from the 1921-22 season. Picture: Barking FC

Jack Leslie with fellow Barking FC players from the 1921-22 season. Picture: Barking FC

Barking FC

A campaign to raise £100,000 to erect a statue of a footballer who should have been the first black player for England has hit its target.

Jack Leslie, who began his career at Barking FC, was called up to represent his country in 1925 -  but later denied the chance to  play when the selection  commitee realised the colour of his skin.

More than 2,000 people have donated to a fundraising campaign aimng to remember the pioneering Canning Town-born footballer with a statue outside the ground where he plied his trade for many years.

He scored 127 goals in 401 appearances for Plymouth Argyle, and was the only black professional footballer in the country for much of his career.

After an eye injury ended his career in 1934, Jack returned to London and would eventually work in the West Ham bootroom, preparing footwear for the likes of Bobby Moore.

You may also want to watch:

For many years, few people - including the West Ham players he worked alongside - knew of his role in footballing history, but the statue outside Home Park is set to change all that by raising awareness of his story.

Greg Foxsmith, the co-founder of the Jack Leslie Campaign, said: “We are grateful for all who have contributed their money, their gifts and prizes, their artworks and their ideas. Having reached our initial target with such positivity, we are encouraged to go further.

“More money enables us to have a bigger, better statue.

“It also allows us to begin work on our aspirations to tell the Jack Leslie story, and use his story to challenge prejudice and discrimination. We will continue, at least in the short term, to raise money with our stretch target in place to ensure the best possible memorial to Jack.”

Fundraising for the statue will continue, with proposals for its design considered by Jack’s family and fans. The campaign has been backed by the Football Association as well as former West Ham footballers Sir Trevor Brooking and Clyde Best.

Donations can be made at crowdfunder.co.uk/jack-leslie-campaign

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Tributes to King George Hospital worker and mother-of-four killed in Dagenham

Esther Egbon worked as a healthcare assistant. Picture: King George Hospital

Man in his 60s stabbed in Dagenham

A man was found with stab injuries in Thompson Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Mayor of London praises ‘bold vision’ of new Dagenham film studios as project gets green light from City Hall

Barking and Dagenham Council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell and the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan with deputy mayor for culture and the creative industries Justine Simons and London Assembly Member for City and East Unmesh Desai overlooking the site of the new Dagenham film studios. Picture: Be First

Demolition worker from Dagenham fighting for her life after being hit by crane at work

Shannon Brasier is fighting for her life after being hit in the head by a crane. Picture: Scarlett Smith

Police name man and woman found dead in Dagenham

Police were called to Gosfield Road. Picture: Google
$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')

Most Read

Tributes to King George Hospital worker and mother-of-four killed in Dagenham

Esther Egbon worked as a healthcare assistant. Picture: King George Hospital

Man in his 60s stabbed in Dagenham

A man was found with stab injuries in Thompson Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Mayor of London praises ‘bold vision’ of new Dagenham film studios as project gets green light from City Hall

Barking and Dagenham Council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell and the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan with deputy mayor for culture and the creative industries Justine Simons and London Assembly Member for City and East Unmesh Desai overlooking the site of the new Dagenham film studios. Picture: Be First

Demolition worker from Dagenham fighting for her life after being hit by crane at work

Shannon Brasier is fighting for her life after being hit in the head by a crane. Picture: Scarlett Smith

Police name man and woman found dead in Dagenham

Police were called to Gosfield Road. Picture: Google

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Simon Harmer impresses for Essex in rain-affected clash with Sussex

Essex players take a drinks break and spray disinfectant during day two of the Bob Willis Trophy match at 1st Central County Ground, Hove.

Campaign to raise £100,000 for statue of footballer Jack Leslie reaches target

Jack Leslie with fellow Barking FC players from the 1921-22 season. Picture: Barking FC

Barking nursery hosting free holiday club to support children who have missed out during lockdown

Eastbury Nursery and Pre School is running free holiday clubs. Picture: Eastbury Nursery & Pre-School (LEYF)

‘If there’s one positive thing to come out of the pandemic, it’s the community spirit’

Tom Murtagh, left, with fellow fundraiser Joe Emery . Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

View from a comedian: Body for Baywatch, face for Crimewatch

Steve Allen wonders at the confusion over coronavirus rules.