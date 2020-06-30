Search

Advanced search

Campaign launched to build statue of former Barking FC footballer and West Ham boot boy

PUBLISHED: 07:00 01 July 2020

Jack Leslie made his name playing for Plymouth Argyle and should have been the first black player to earn an England cap. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA

Jack Leslie made his name playing for Plymouth Argyle and should have been the first black player to earn an England cap. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

A fundraising campaign has launched to build a statue in memory of a former West Ham boot boy and Barking FC footballer who should have been England’s first black player.

There are plans to put a statue of Jack Leslie outside Plymouth Argyle's Home Park stadium. Picture: Ben Birchall/PAThere are plans to put a statue of Jack Leslie outside Plymouth Argyle's Home Park stadium. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA

Jack Leslie, who was born in Canning Town, was a prolific enough goalscorer to receive a call-up to the national side in 1925 - but later denied the chance to represent his country.

And now, as statues across the country are being removed for their links to slavery. there are calls to recognise the pioneering sportsman and celebrate his achievements by erecting one in his memory.

Leslie, who was the only black professional footballer in England for much of his career, spent his teenage years playing for Barking Town - as the club was known then - before signing for Plymouth Argyle.

He scored 137 goals in 401 appearances for the south coast side, helping them to promotion and becoming the club’s captain, before an eye injury ended his career in 1934.

You may also want to watch:

In the 1960s, he joined West Ham as a boot boy where he shined the shoes of World Cup winners Bobby Moore, Martin Peters and Geoff Hurst. He remained at the club until his retirement in 1982, at the age of 80.

The Jack Leslie Campaign has been set up to raise awareness of his story, as well as raise funds to build a statue outside the ground where he plied his trade for many years - Plymouth Argyle’s Home Park.

The campaign’s co-founder Greg Foxsmith said: “At a time when people are recognising that black lives matter and statues of slave traders are coming down, we believe that putting up a statue is a more positive way to celebrate black achievement and challenge racial stereotypes.

“Let’s build a statue we can be proud of.”

The Professional Footballers’ Association equalities officer, Iffy Onuora, backed the campaign and added: “Jack Leslie deserves a statue for the career that is marked in the record books.

“But the injustice he suffered almost one hundred years ago is sadly still reflected in other aspects within the game and beyond today. Acknowledging that and celebrating this pioneering black player is a positive message we need right now.”

To donate towards the statue fund, visit crowdfunder.co.uk/jack-leslie-campaign

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Confirmed coronavirus case at infant school in Dagenham

Village Infant School in Dagenham.

Dagenham flytippers fined £400 each after getting caught on CCTV

Shopping trolleys were used to carry rubbish to this Dagenham alleyway by a pair of culprits who have now been fined £400 each. Picture: LBBD

Appeal after staff member assaulted at Barking station

Police would like to speak to this woman. Picture: BTP

Barking pastor who kept child slaves receives hefty sentence

Lucy Adeniji was sentenced to 11 and a half years

‘It’s something money can’t buy, it’s being you’: Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust transgender nurse celebrates acceptance in Pride Month

Angel Toledo in her uniform. Picture: BHRUT

Most Read

Confirmed coronavirus case at infant school in Dagenham

Village Infant School in Dagenham.

Dagenham flytippers fined £400 each after getting caught on CCTV

Shopping trolleys were used to carry rubbish to this Dagenham alleyway by a pair of culprits who have now been fined £400 each. Picture: LBBD

Appeal after staff member assaulted at Barking station

Police would like to speak to this woman. Picture: BTP

Barking pastor who kept child slaves receives hefty sentence

Lucy Adeniji was sentenced to 11 and a half years

‘It’s something money can’t buy, it’s being you’: Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust transgender nurse celebrates acceptance in Pride Month

Angel Toledo in her uniform. Picture: BHRUT

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Campaign launched to build statue of former Barking FC footballer and West Ham boot boy

Jack Leslie made his name playing for Plymouth Argyle and should have been the first black player to earn an England cap. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA

Stokes to captain England in first Test as Root isolates

England's Ben Stokes practices slip catching during the training session at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

Moyes wants to create new history with West Ham after marking 125th anniversary

West Ham United manager David Moyes reacts on the touchline

Premier League offers £1million to help women’s game

Barclays FAWSL signage during Arsenal Women vs West Ham United Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at Meadow Park on 8th September 2019

Coronavirus: Parry dismisses talk of EFL club bankruptcies

English Football League chairman Rick Parry giving evidence to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee on the subject of Impact of Covid-19 on DCMS sectors