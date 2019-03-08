Search

Young achievers recognised at awards ceremony

PUBLISHED: 11:00 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:00 01 May 2019

Jo Richardson Community School. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation

Jo Richardson Community School. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation

Jack Petchey Foundation

Inspirational young people have been recognised at the Jack Petchey Foundation’s achievement awards ceremony.

The Warren School. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation

Pupils gathered at Barking's Broadway Theatre yesterday (Tuesday) where they were presented with their medallions in front of friends, family and teachers.

Each winner has previously received a certificate and a £250 grant to spend how they choose, as long as it benefits their school in some way.

The evening featured musical performances from talented Eastbrook School pupils and a speech from the mayor of Barking and Dagenham, Cllr Sanchia Alasia, who also presented some of the awards.

She said: “I had a wonderful time at this inspirational evening.

Eastbrook School. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation

“It's a testament to the hard work and dedication of the young people in Barking and Dagenham.

“Well done to them, their teachers and families for all their great achievements.

“Thanks to the Jack Petchey Foundation for investing in the lives of our young people.”

Other VIP guests included Cllr Elizabeth Kangethe and Chief Inspector Lisa Butterfield, part of the Met Police's safer neighbourhoods team in Barking and Dagenham.

Dagenham Park Church of England School. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation

All Saints Catholic School. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation

Barking Abbey School. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation

Riverside School. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation

Riverside Bridge School. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation

