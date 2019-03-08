Young achievers recognised at awards ceremony
PUBLISHED: 11:00 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:00 01 May 2019
Jack Petchey Foundation
Inspirational young people have been recognised at the Jack Petchey Foundation’s achievement awards ceremony.
Pupils gathered at Barking's Broadway Theatre yesterday (Tuesday) where they were presented with their medallions in front of friends, family and teachers.
Each winner has previously received a certificate and a £250 grant to spend how they choose, as long as it benefits their school in some way.
The evening featured musical performances from talented Eastbrook School pupils and a speech from the mayor of Barking and Dagenham, Cllr Sanchia Alasia, who also presented some of the awards.
She said: “I had a wonderful time at this inspirational evening.
“It's a testament to the hard work and dedication of the young people in Barking and Dagenham.
“Well done to them, their teachers and families for all their great achievements.
“Thanks to the Jack Petchey Foundation for investing in the lives of our young people.”
Other VIP guests included Cllr Elizabeth Kangethe and Chief Inspector Lisa Butterfield, part of the Met Police's safer neighbourhoods team in Barking and Dagenham.