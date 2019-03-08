Young speakers share their messages in regional final
PUBLISHED: 07:00 30 April 2019
Tony Preece
A Barking and Dagenham pupil is in the running for the world’s largest youth speaking competition after delivering an impressive speech with an important message.
Cherice-Rose Atayi, 14, from All Saints Catholic School won the Barking and Dagenham regional final of Jack Petchey's Speak Out Challenge with her speech, 'We're not fine'.
She spoke about how important it is for teenagers to communicate with their family.
Cherice-Rose received a £100 gift certificate and the chance to progress to the grand final at the Cambridge Theatre in Covent Garden on July 1.
Joel Luzolo, 15, from Barking Abbey School was awarded second prize, with Chi-Chi Nwafor, 14, from Eastbury Community School in third place.
The regional final, which featured 19 speeches, was held at Barking Abbey School on Friday.
More than 480 Year 10 students in the borough's secondary schools previously participated in a public speaking and communications training workshop, in which they developed a speech on a topic important to them.
About 19,000 students across London and Essex are taking part in the Speak Out Challenge this year.