Young speakers share their messages in regional final

Cherice-Rose Atayi, 14, from All Saints School with Dame Margaret Hodge MP during the Barking and Dagenham regional final of Jack Petchey�s �Speak Out� Challenge. Picture: Tony Preece. Tony Preece

A Barking and Dagenham pupil is in the running for the world’s largest youth speaking competition after delivering an impressive speech with an important message.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Joel Luzolo, 15, from Barking Abbey School (second place), Cherice-Rose Atayi, 14, from All Saints School (winner), Dame Margaret Hodge MP and Chi-Chi Nwafor, 14, from Eastbury Comprehensive School (third place) at the Barking and Dagenham regional final of Jack Petchey�s �Speak Out� Challenge. Picture: Tony Preece. Joel Luzolo, 15, from Barking Abbey School (second place), Cherice-Rose Atayi, 14, from All Saints School (winner), Dame Margaret Hodge MP and Chi-Chi Nwafor, 14, from Eastbury Comprehensive School (third place) at the Barking and Dagenham regional final of Jack Petchey�s �Speak Out� Challenge. Picture: Tony Preece.

Cherice-Rose Atayi, 14, from All Saints Catholic School won the Barking and Dagenham regional final of Jack Petchey's Speak Out Challenge with her speech, 'We're not fine'.

She spoke about how important it is for teenagers to communicate with their family.

You may also want to watch:

Cherice-Rose received a £100 gift certificate and the chance to progress to the grand final at the Cambridge Theatre in Covent Garden on July 1.

Cherice-Rose Atayi, 14, from All Saints School won first prize in the Barking and Dagenham regional final of Jack Petchey�s �Speak Out� Challenge. Picture: Tony Preece. Cherice-Rose Atayi, 14, from All Saints School won first prize in the Barking and Dagenham regional final of Jack Petchey�s �Speak Out� Challenge. Picture: Tony Preece.

Joel Luzolo, 15, from Barking Abbey School was awarded second prize, with Chi-Chi Nwafor, 14, from Eastbury Community School in third place.

The regional final, which featured 19 speeches, was held at Barking Abbey School on Friday.

More than 480 Year 10 students in the borough's secondary schools previously participated in a public speaking and communications training workshop, in which they developed a speech on a topic important to them.

About 19,000 students across London and Essex are taking part in the Speak Out Challenge this year.