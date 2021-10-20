Pupils lead assembly on race in sport for Black History Month

Published: 1:57 PM October 20, 2021

Mayor of Barking and Dagenham, Cllr Edna Fergus, with James Cambell Primary pupils and staff. - Credit: James Cambell Primary School

Primary school pupils in Dagenham led an assembly about how attitudes to race in sport have changed over time as part of Black History Month.

The Year 5 children at James Cambell Primary School gave a presentation to parents and Barking and Dagenham mayor Cllr Edna Fergus.

They spoke about taking the knee and discussed the discrimination black footballers and tennis players have faced, as well as their great achievements.

Youngsters also performed renditions of Bob Marley's Redemption Song and Stevie Wonder and Paul McCartney's Ebony and Ivory.

They finished with a performance of how athletes Mutaz Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi shared the high jump gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in a display of harmony and equality.

You may also want to watch:

Headteacher Joe Wilson said: "The children of Year 5 have really made us all proud and reminded us that equality is something we cannot take for granted."