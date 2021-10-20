News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News

Pupils lead assembly on race in sport for Black History Month

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 1:57 PM October 20, 2021   
Adults and children in front of a Black History Month display at James Cambell Primary School.

Mayor of Barking and Dagenham, Cllr Edna Fergus, with James Cambell Primary pupils and staff. - Credit: James Cambell Primary School

Primary school pupils in Dagenham led an assembly about how attitudes to race in sport have changed over time as part of Black History Month.

The Year 5 children at James Cambell Primary School gave a presentation to parents and Barking and Dagenham mayor Cllr Edna Fergus.

They spoke about taking the knee and discussed the discrimination black footballers and tennis players have faced, as well as their great achievements.  

Youngsters also performed renditions of Bob Marley's Redemption Song and Stevie Wonder and Paul McCartney's Ebony and Ivory.

They finished with a performance of how athletes Mutaz Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi shared the high jump gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in a display of harmony and equality.

You may also want to watch:

Headteacher Joe Wilson said: "The children of Year 5 have really made us all proud and reminded us that equality is something we cannot take for granted."

Most Read

  1. 1 Residents and traders react to proposed A13 tunnel in Dagenham
  2. 2 'Not a matter of shifting blame': Port victim's family receives another apology from detectives on case
  3. 3 Revealed: The most popular baby names in your area in 2020
  1. 4 Murder of 'local hero' policeman in Dagenham to be marked after 175 years
  2. 5 Barking and Dagenham girls' district suffer heavy defeat to Chelmsford
  3. 6 'Cheating surge': Dating site reveals how many people are having affairs in your area
  4. 7 Stephen Port inquests: Police failed to flag up 'significant' incident
  5. 8 Thor-blimey! Hollywood A-lister Chris Hemsworth heads to Dagenham
  6. 9 The most expensive houses sold in your east London borough in August
  7. 10 Cyclist stops in Barking on last leg of 1,800 mile ride to raise awareness of modern slavery
Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A computer generated image of the planned development at Dagenham Dock.

Planning and Development

380 homes and commercial space set to be built at Dagenham Dock

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Two men dressed as police officers

Crime

Men reportedly 'impersonated officers' to get access to Barking home

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Two men, a woman and a dog holding bags of cigarettes in front of a van.

Retail

Thousands of 'illegal cigarettes' seized in Barking and Dagenham raids

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Protestors

Protesters call for new consultation over parking scheme roll out

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon