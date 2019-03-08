Search

Friends to scale Mount Kilimanjaro in bid to raise £1k for Make A Wish Foundation

PUBLISHED: 12:00 07 August 2019

Jamie Marlow and Shaun Feeney are to scale Mount Kilimanjaro. Picture: Jamie Marlow

Jamie Marlow and Shaun Feeney are to scale Mount Kilimanjaro. Picture: Jamie Marlow

A pair of fitness fanatics are to scale the highest mountain in Africa in a bid to raise £1,000 for charity.

Jamie and Shaun at the top of Mount Snowdon. Picture: Jamie MarlowJamie and Shaun at the top of Mount Snowdon. Picture: Jamie Marlow

Friends Jamie Marlow, of Maud Gardens, Barking, and Shaun Feeney from Billericay will trek 4,900 metres to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro in October.

Jamie said: "We're buzzing for it now. We're so excited. We like stepping out of our comfort zones."

The 25-year-old explained that he and Shaun between them have completed about 40 Tough Mudder endurance events and were looking for the next challenge when the trek idea struck them.

The pair decided to raise money for the Make A Wish Foundation after it helped Jamie's cousin, Fletcher, who had brain cancer. The charity flew the 12-year-old and his family to Florida for a week's holiday.

"Fletcher is doing really well now, he's had the all-clear. By doing the trek, we could give seriously ill children the chance to do something they would love to do. It's a great cause," Jamie said.

Shaun, 29, and Jamie are to fly to Tanzania on October 13 where they aim to complete the challenge in one week trekking up to eight hours a day.

To prepare, the daring duo plan to scale Ben Nevis, the highest peak in the British Isles, and Scafell Pike, the highest in England.

They have already hiked 1,085 metres to the top of Snowdon, but Jamie admitted that it wasn't a walk in the park.

"That was a challenge in itself. But we made it hard for ourselves. We took a short cut which made it even harder. By the time we got to Snowdon we were already sweating and we hadn't yet done the mountain," Jamie said.

But the experience helped the pair - who met at work for British Gas - get a better understanding of the physical demands they are likely to face at Kilimanjaro.

However, Jamie has a special reason to keep going and raise the money after his grandad, Alec Gradinsky, died aged 74 last month.

"Before he passed away he donated some money to my Just Giving page so there's no way I'm going to fail at this," Jamie said. To sponsor Shaun and Jamie visit justgiving.com/fundraising/killietrek2019

Follow the pair on Instagram @two_men_and_a_mountain

