Co-founder of Buffalo photography collective visits Barking and Dagenham College

A founding member of a fashion photography collective whose work was made famous by Culture Club, Neneh Cherry and Soul II Soul inspired the next generation on a college visit.

Jamie Morgan, who gained recognition for his work with the Buffalo collective, shared his expertise with Barking and Dagenham College students.

The snapper co-founded Buffalo along with stylist Ray Petri, a group of like-minded creatives whose images are said to have changed the nature of modern fashion photography.

Buffalo had a major exhibition at the V&A Museum, accompanied by the release of the heavily referenced Buffalo book.

Jamie, who is a regular visitor to the college, gave a talk about portrait fashion photography and showed examples of his work.

The youngsters got together at the end of the day and their work was critiqued by Jamie who selected his favourite images from each student.

David Bennett, programme leader at the college said: "We are so grateful to Jamie for giving up his time to help teach and inspire the next generation of top British photographers."