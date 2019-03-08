Jamie Oliver films at Dagenham Farm for new TV show

Jamie Oliver has filmed at Dagenham Farm for his latest television series. Picture: Ian West/PA PA Wire/PA Images

As a chef, Jamie Oliver takes inspiration from a variety of places - and now Dagenham Farm can be added to that list.

He popped into the farm, off Rainham Road North, to film for his newest television show, Jamie's Meat-Free Meals.

Jamie met with participants on Lifeline Projects' Create Your Future scheme - a personal development programme for BAME women - as they cooked vegetarian meals with the farm's team.

And after being inspired by the culinary delights cooked up at the farm, Jamie will be shown concocting an interesting twist on cauliflower cheese.

Shayma Alsayed, producer of the Channel 4 show, said: "Jamie absolutely loved the farm and finding out about Growing Communities as well as getting to know all of the wonderful ladies from Create Your Future."

Dagenham Farm opened in 2012 and is run by non-profit organisation Growing Communities.

Jamie's Meat-Free Meals airs on Channel 4 at 8pm on Monday, September 23. Catch up afterwards at channel4.com