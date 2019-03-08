Search

Advanced search

Jamie Oliver films at Dagenham Farm for new TV show

PUBLISHED: 12:30 22 September 2019

Jamie Oliver has filmed at Dagenham Farm for his latest television series. Picture: Ian West/PA

Jamie Oliver has filmed at Dagenham Farm for his latest television series. Picture: Ian West/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

As a chef, Jamie Oliver takes inspiration from a variety of places - and now Dagenham Farm can be added to that list.

He popped into the farm, off Rainham Road North, to film for his newest television show, Jamie's Meat-Free Meals.

Jamie met with participants on Lifeline Projects' Create Your Future scheme - a personal development programme for BAME women - as they cooked vegetarian meals with the farm's team.

You may also want to watch:

And after being inspired by the culinary delights cooked up at the farm, Jamie will be shown concocting an interesting twist on cauliflower cheese.

Shayma Alsayed, producer of the Channel 4 show, said: "Jamie absolutely loved the farm and finding out about Growing Communities as well as getting to know all of the wonderful ladies from Create Your Future."

Dagenham Farm opened in 2012 and is run by non-profit organisation Growing Communities.

Jamie's Meat-Free Meals airs on Channel 4 at 8pm on Monday, September 23. Catch up afterwards at channel4.com

Most Read

Scheme to create homes for care leavers

The council is proposing to lease properties in Royal Parade, Woodward Road and Gale Street to Habitat for Humanity. Picture: Google

Man arrested after death on A13 in Dagenham

The Lodge Avenue Flyover was closed after a man was found seriously injured on the A13 in Dagenham. Picture: Google.

White Horse pub to return to its ‘former glory’ despite fears for St Chad’s remembrance garden

The White Horse pub in Chadwell Heath. Picture: Ken Mears

Woman, 24, who died at Goodmayes station hours after being discharged not ‘adequately assessed’ by mental health team

The coroner concluded that Karis Braithwaite, from Dagenham, should not have been discharged from hospital by mental health teams. Picture: Tim Deeming

Artist ‘disillusioned’ after vandals spray graffiti on We Love Dagenham mural

Tracy Drake-Tapscott said she felt 'disillusioned' after graffiti was sprayed on a mural she and a neighbour created to brighten up Bonham Road. Picture: Tracy Drake-Tapscott

Most Read

Scheme to create homes for care leavers

The council is proposing to lease properties in Royal Parade, Woodward Road and Gale Street to Habitat for Humanity. Picture: Google

Man arrested after death on A13 in Dagenham

The Lodge Avenue Flyover was closed after a man was found seriously injured on the A13 in Dagenham. Picture: Google.

White Horse pub to return to its ‘former glory’ despite fears for St Chad’s remembrance garden

The White Horse pub in Chadwell Heath. Picture: Ken Mears

Woman, 24, who died at Goodmayes station hours after being discharged not ‘adequately assessed’ by mental health team

The coroner concluded that Karis Braithwaite, from Dagenham, should not have been discharged from hospital by mental health teams. Picture: Tim Deeming

Artist ‘disillusioned’ after vandals spray graffiti on We Love Dagenham mural

Tracy Drake-Tapscott said she felt 'disillusioned' after graffiti was sprayed on a mural she and a neighbour created to brighten up Bonham Road. Picture: Tracy Drake-Tapscott

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking seal first league victory at FC Romania

Michael Dixon is congratulated by Barking teammates (pic Terry Gilbert)

Rugby World Cup: Farrell wants England to generate feel-good factor

England's Owen Farrell (right) and Ben Youngs during a training session

Jamie Oliver films at Dagenham Farm for new TV show

Jamie Oliver has filmed at Dagenham Farm for his latest television series. Picture: Ian West/PA

Barking and Dagenham Council re-signs Armed Forces Covenant and vow to go ‘above and beyond’ for veterans

RAF Wing Commander Judith Hird and council leader Darren Rodwell with ex-members of the armed forces at the re-signing of the Armed Forces Covenant on Wednesday, September 18. Picture: LBBD.

Essex Eagles win Vitality Blast T20 title in thriller

Essex Eagles' Simon Harmer celebrates hitting the winning runs during the Vitality T20 Blast Final at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists