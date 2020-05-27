Rainham man, 57, found dead after being hit by car racing ‘at speed’ in Dagenham, coroner’s court hears

A postal worker was found dead after a car “racing at speed” smashed into his vehicle, a coroner’s court has heard.

Jeff Hollis of Wilfred Avenue, Rainham was found dead in his car after police and paramedics were called to the junction of Oxlow Lane and Heathway in Dagenham on April 30.

Walthamstow Coroner’s Court officer Jean Smyth said at the opening of an inquest into Mr Hollis’s death held on Friday, May 22: “CCTV enquiries revealed two cars were racing at speed.

“One vehicle hit Mr Hollis’s vehicle. Two occupants fled the scene and the other drove away.”

Paramedics declared the father of two deceased at 6.15am. A post mortem at Queen’s Hospital on May 4 recorded the preliminary cause of death as severe spinal and chest injuries, the court heard.

Senior coroner Nadia Persaud said: “I’m satisfied this death occurred in circumstances where an inquest is required to be opened.”

Karolis Andriukaitis, 22, of Harrow Road, Barking, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop and failing to report a collision.

As a result, Ms Persaud suspended the inquest and instructed a court officer to get an update from the police in relation to the criminal proceedings no later than November 27.

Mr Andriukaitis, who was released on bail after appearing at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on May 5, is now tagged and subject to a curfew. He has also been ordered not to travel or apply for international travel documents. He is due to appear at the Old Bailey on June 2.