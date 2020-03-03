Search

Dagenham residents concerned Jervis Court redevelopment plans will compound parking problems

PUBLISHED: 07:19 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 07:19 03 March 2020

An initial sketch of the planned redevelopment at the corner of Church Elm Lane and Rectory Road. Picture: Be First

An initial sketch of the planned redevelopment at the corner of Church Elm Lane and Rectory Road. Picture: Be First

Archant

A planned housing redevelopment in Dagenham may compound parking issues in an already congested area, residents say.

A initial sketch of the proposed redevelopment as viewed from the south. Picture: Be FirstA initial sketch of the proposed redevelopment as viewed from the south. Picture: Be First

The council's regeneration firm Be First is consulting with residents on plans to build 64 new homes on the site of the Jervis Court apartment block and a former Royal British Legion hall.

The new homes in Rectory Road will replace 16 existing flats at Jervis Court, with current tenants and leaseholders to be supported to find alternative homes and offered the right to return once the project is complete.

A detailed design - which includes 17 "family homes" of three or four bedrooms, around 110 bicycle spaces, 11 car parking spaces and a shared garden and play area - was on public exhibition last week.

However, some residents have expressed concerns about the parking provision and impact this would have in surrounding streets.

An initial sketch of the planned redevelopment at the corner of Church Elm Lane and Rectory Road. Picture: Be FirstAn initial sketch of the planned redevelopment at the corner of Church Elm Lane and Rectory Road. Picture: Be First

Blackborne Road resident Fred Harding said: "The ratio of properties being built to amount of parking spaces doesn't add up, adding more parking problems to an already overstretched area.

"We are between two District line stations and on a daily basis we have problems with parking in our road and neighbouring roads."

Mr Harding added that a planned tower block on Church Elm Road opposite Jervis Court would compound this further.

Jervis Court resident Thomas Parker agreed that parking "is not going to be sufficient" and added permit zones would not solve the problem as the time limits do not deter commuters from taking up spaces.

He said: "Yes, there is a lot of space (at the site) that can be utilised better and I think they've designed it well, but parking is one thing they need to look into.

"It seems their attitude is they're not really worried about cars, but if you're putting in four-bedroom homes, that's families.

"I've got five children myself - I don't know where I'd be without my car."

A spokesman for Be First said: "We have attempted to strike a balance between car parking and a safe, play area for local children and there are 11 parking spaces in the current proposals, including blue badge bays.

"But, we will listen to the feedback from residents and confirm the final number of spaces following the consultation and the results of transport and parking studies which are currently under way.

"Separately, the council is also consulting residents about extending the controlled parking zone on Vicarage Road."

It's expected a planning application with the final design will be submitted in the summer.

Death of man found in Parsloes Park not being treated as suspicious

Parsloes Park. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Dagenham pupils and staff told to stay home after ski trip following coronavirus advice

Sydney Russell School. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

'I'm going to build a legacy': Jodie Chesney's dad determined to celebrate Dagenham Scout's life on anniversary of murder

A year on from his daughter's death Peter Chesney talks about the legacy of Jodie Chesney. Picture: Ken Mears / Met Police

Post letters: Controlled Parking Zones and Iceland

Neighbours in Dagenham have criticised plans to charge them to park outside their homes. Picture: JON KING

Fire numbers continue to fall in Barking and Dagenham as London figures reach record low

The London Fire Brigade. Picture: LFB

