Dagenham residents concerned Jervis Court redevelopment plans will compound parking problems

An initial sketch of the planned redevelopment at the corner of Church Elm Lane and Rectory Road. Picture: Be First Archant

A planned housing redevelopment in Dagenham may compound parking issues in an already congested area, residents say.

A initial sketch of the proposed redevelopment as viewed from the south. Picture: Be First A initial sketch of the proposed redevelopment as viewed from the south. Picture: Be First

The council's regeneration firm Be First is consulting with residents on plans to build 64 new homes on the site of the Jervis Court apartment block and a former Royal British Legion hall.

The new homes in Rectory Road will replace 16 existing flats at Jervis Court, with current tenants and leaseholders to be supported to find alternative homes and offered the right to return once the project is complete.

A detailed design - which includes 17 "family homes" of three or four bedrooms, around 110 bicycle spaces, 11 car parking spaces and a shared garden and play area - was on public exhibition last week.

However, some residents have expressed concerns about the parking provision and impact this would have in surrounding streets.

An initial sketch of the planned redevelopment at the corner of Church Elm Lane and Rectory Road. Picture: Be First

Blackborne Road resident Fred Harding said: "The ratio of properties being built to amount of parking spaces doesn't add up, adding more parking problems to an already overstretched area.

"We are between two District line stations and on a daily basis we have problems with parking in our road and neighbouring roads."

Mr Harding added that a planned tower block on Church Elm Road opposite Jervis Court would compound this further.

Jervis Court resident Thomas Parker agreed that parking "is not going to be sufficient" and added permit zones would not solve the problem as the time limits do not deter commuters from taking up spaces.

He said: "Yes, there is a lot of space (at the site) that can be utilised better and I think they've designed it well, but parking is one thing they need to look into.

"It seems their attitude is they're not really worried about cars, but if you're putting in four-bedroom homes, that's families.

"I've got five children myself - I don't know where I'd be without my car."

A spokesman for Be First said: "We have attempted to strike a balance between car parking and a safe, play area for local children and there are 11 parking spaces in the current proposals, including blue badge bays.

"But, we will listen to the feedback from residents and confirm the final number of spaces following the consultation and the results of transport and parking studies which are currently under way.

"Separately, the council is also consulting residents about extending the controlled parking zone on Vicarage Road."

It's expected a planning application with the final design will be submitted in the summer.