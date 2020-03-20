Search

Mum pleas for help finding daughter, 16, missing from Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 17:00 20 March 2020

Jessica Glover has not been seen or heard of by family since Tuesday, March 17. Picture: Sasha Peart

Jessica Glover has not been seen or heard of by family since Tuesday, March 17. Picture: Sasha Peart

Archant

A mother has pleaded for her missing daughter to come home.

Jessica was wearing this jacket when she was last seen. Picture: Sasha PeartJessica was wearing this jacket when she was last seen. Picture: Sasha Peart

Jessica Glover from Dagenham was last in contact with her mum on Tuesday, March 17, but has not been in touch since.

Mum, Sasha Peart, said: “Jessica, you know I love you and know I’m always here for you. Don’t be afraid to come home. Your mum misses you.” The 16-year-old schoolgirl was last seen wearing a red and black waist-length jacket and a pair of black Ugg-style boots around Dagenham Library and Lidl in Dagenham Heathway.

She often hangs out at McDonald’s restaurants in Ballards Road and Whalebone Lane South.

When Sasha last spoke to Jessica at about midday on Tuesday, March 17, her daughter said she was with a girl called Courtney.

She was last reportedly seen with a man nicknamed “BZ” between 4pm and 5.30pm the same day.

However, since then, Jessica has neither called nor been active on social media.

Sasha described her daughter as mixed race, about 5’6” tall and of slim build.

Jessica can sometimes frequent McDonald's resaurants in Whalebone Lane South, Ballards Road and also Morrisons. Picture: Sasha PeartJessica can sometimes frequent McDonald's resaurants in Whalebone Lane South, Ballards Road and also Morrisons. Picture: Sasha Peart

If you have seen Jessica or know where she is call 101.

