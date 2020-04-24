Appeal for help finding missing girl, 12, with links to Dagenham
PUBLISHED: 12:50 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:50 24 April 2020
An appeal has been launched for help finding a missing girl with links to Dagenham.
Essex Police is appealing for help to find Jessie West, 12, who is missing from her home in Tilbury.
Jessie was reported missing shortly before midnight on Wednesday, April 22 and her family and officers are concerned for her welfare.
She is 5ft 5ins and was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit top and bottoms, tanned Uggs and a black padded jacket.
Jessie may be wearing a Gucci ring and necklace.
She has links to Thurrock, Enfield and Dagenham.
Anyone with information is asked to call Grays police station on 101.
