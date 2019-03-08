Search

Advanced search

"Everybody who meets her, loves her": Dagenham women celebrates 100th birthday

PUBLISHED: 07:00 11 September 2019

Joan Self has celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends at a church hall in Dagenham. Picture: Sylvia Baynes.

Joan Self has celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends at a church hall in Dagenham. Picture: Sylvia Baynes.

Sylvia Baynes

A Dagenham woman has celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends.

Around 50 people from the community in Goresbrook Road turned out to mark the milestone with Joan Self on September 8 at St Martin's Church Hall.

"Everybody who meets her, loves her," said Joan's cousin, 80-year-old Sylvia Baynes. "She's so sweet and lovely and kind."

You may also want to watch:

"Joan doesn't have any children of her own, but she's been drawn into people's families. There were babies and toddlers, all ages really - Joan being the oldest."

She added: "It was a heart-warming event, because Joan was surrounded by lovely friends and the community."

Joan's husband, Reg Self, died around seven years ago. Sylvia said he and Joan were very much in love, and that he was a joker in the community. He loved to make people laugh.

When he died, Joan began to be more active in the neighbourhood.

Still living in her own home, Joan is helped by friends and neighbours with things like getting the shopping.

Most Read

Therapy dog welcomed to Dagenham school to help pupils

Labradoodle Max is now helping young people across the school. Picture: All Saints Catholic School

Hainault, Ilford and Wanstead teens armed with knives jailed for Marks Gate murder

Top row, L-R: Ali Ali, Connor Corcoran and Jordan Muinglui. Bottom row, L-R: Tyler Jay Faubel, Tyler Jay Faubel and Jordan Worrie. Picture: Met Police

Upton Park man threatened to ‘cut up’ wife while brandishing knife at their Barking home

Barkingside Magistrates' Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Search for ancestors leads family historian up Barking churchyard path

Ian Wilson (inset) has traced his ancestors to a tombstone in the middle of a path in St Margaret's churchyard in Barking after searching online grave records. Picture: Jon King

Dagenham to host record label’s first DEFECTED London FSTVL

Dagenham is set to host the first DEFECTED London FSTVL. Picture: Julien Duval

Most Read

Therapy dog welcomed to Dagenham school to help pupils

Labradoodle Max is now helping young people across the school. Picture: All Saints Catholic School

Hainault, Ilford and Wanstead teens armed with knives jailed for Marks Gate murder

Top row, L-R: Ali Ali, Connor Corcoran and Jordan Muinglui. Bottom row, L-R: Tyler Jay Faubel, Tyler Jay Faubel and Jordan Worrie. Picture: Met Police

Upton Park man threatened to ‘cut up’ wife while brandishing knife at their Barking home

Barkingside Magistrates' Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Search for ancestors leads family historian up Barking churchyard path

Ian Wilson (inset) has traced his ancestors to a tombstone in the middle of a path in St Margaret's churchyard in Barking after searching online grave records. Picture: Jon King

Dagenham to host record label’s first DEFECTED London FSTVL

Dagenham is set to host the first DEFECTED London FSTVL. Picture: Julien Duval

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Cricket: Ten Doeschate praises efforts of Essex bowlers

Sam Cook of Essex (right) chats with captain Ryan ten Doeschate during Warwickshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Edgbaston Stadium on 10th September 2019

“Everybody who meets her, loves her”: Dagenham women celebrates 100th birthday

Joan Self has celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends at a church hall in Dagenham. Picture: Sylvia Baynes.

Essex frustrated by Warwickshire batsmen

Frustration for Simon Harmer of Essex as Warwickshire add to their total during Warwickshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Edgbaston Stadium on 10th September 2019

Unbelievable Jeff Stelling marches through million pound barrier for Prostate Cancer UK

Jeff Stelling hits the �1million mark during his latest March for Men at Emirates Stadium (pic Jeremy Banks Photography)

Athletics: Dagenham 88s take on big challenges

Andrew Wright and Alan Wicks at the Phoenix Running Track Wars event
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists