Appeal to help find wanted man known to frequent Barking who failed to appear in court

Joao Francisco, 43, is known to frequent Barking. Picture: MPS Archant

The police has appealed for help finding a man wanted after failing to appear in court.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Joao Francisco, who is known to frequent Barking, failed to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on July 15.

You may also want to watch:

Officers are asking anyone with information about the 43-year old's whereabouts to contact them on 101.

Immediate sightings should be reported to 999.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, without having to give your name, on 0800 555 111.