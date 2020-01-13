Appeal to help find wanted man known to frequent Barking who failed to appear in court
PUBLISHED: 13:23 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:23 13 January 2020
The police has appealed for help finding a man wanted after failing to appear in court.
Joao Francisco, who is known to frequent Barking, failed to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on July 15.
Officers are asking anyone with information about the 43-year old's whereabouts to contact them on 101.
Immediate sightings should be reported to 999.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, without having to give your name, on 0800 555 111.