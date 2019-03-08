Jodie Chesney: Minute’s silence after council leader calls on politicians to ‘stop playing politics with children’s lives’

Mourners gathered outside Barking Town Hall to observe a minute's silence. Picture: JON KING Archant

Members of Jodie Chesney’s family, schoolfriends and Scout troop joined a minute’s silence a week after her death.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Barking and Dagenham Council leader, Cllr Darren Rodwell, called for national politicians to stop playing politics with children’s lives before 200 people fell silent outside the Town Hall earlier today.

Cllr Rodwell said: “We’ve got to stop playing politics with this. We’ve got to stand together and respect what Jodie stood for.

“We need to keep working together as a community to stop knife crime. We need our national politicians to understand the hurt it is really causing.”

Speaking from the steps of the Town Hall, Cllr Rodwell broke down in tears as he said that what happened to Jodie, who lived in Dagenham, could have happened to his own children or grandchildren.

Cllr Darren Rodwell, Dame Margaret Hodge MP and Scout leaders. Picture: JON KING Cllr Darren Rodwell, Dame Margaret Hodge MP and Scout leaders. Picture: JON KING

Town Hall Square then fell silent as mourners and well-wishers observed a minute’s silence for 17-year-old Jodie, who died after being stabbed in the back in a park near St Neot’s Road, Harold Hill on March 1.

Jodie’s grieving family stood with their heads bowed alongside members of the public.

Ges Smith, headteacher of Jo Richardson Community School where Jodie studied, and youngsters from Columbus-Bellahoj Explorer Scout Unit were also among the crowd.

Barking and Dagenham’s ceremony followed a march through the streets of Romford on Thursday where up to 2,000 people came out to demand justice for Jodie and an end to knife crime.

About 200 people observed the minute's silence before heading into the Town Hall. Picture: JON KING About 200 people observed the minute's silence before heading into the Town Hall. Picture: JON KING

“This march showed the real effect that knife crime has,” Cllr Rodwell said. “It touches all our lives, not least the family and friends of the victims.”

Barking MP Dame Margaret Hodge then shared her hope that a memorial could be created to mark some of the things Jodie did in her life.

The Havering College A-level student was an Explorer Scout who took part in a BBC Remembrance Day event at the Royal Albert Hall in 2018.

Dame Margaret, standing near the borough flag flown at half mast, said: “It’s really hard for any of us to think what to say about after such a senseless, early, unnecessary, horrible death.

Jodie Chesney died after being stabbed in a park in Harold Hill. Picture: MPS Jodie Chesney died after being stabbed in a park in Harold Hill. Picture: MPS

“What gives a bit of comfort is that people live on in our memories.”