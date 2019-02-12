Jodie Chesney: Dagenham Scout leader pays tribute to teenager stabbed to death in park

The Scout group which Jodie Chesney belonged to has paid tribute to the murdered teenager. Picture: MPS Archant

The Scout group which Jodie Chesney belonged to has paid tribute to an “amazing young woman” after she was stabbed to death in a park.

Tributes have been left in memory of Jodie Chesney who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill. Photo: Ken Mears Tributes have been left in memory of Jodie Chesney who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill. Photo: Ken Mears

In a post on social media Barking and Dagenham Scout District sent out their heartfelt condolences to the family of the 17-year-old who died after being stabbed once in the back.

Explorer Scout leader, Anna Skipworth, on behalf of the district, said: “[Jodie] was simply outstanding in every way and everything you hope your Explorer Scouts to be. We are devastated by her loss.

“We would like to send our heartfelt condolences to Jodie’s family, friends and our Scouting family.

“During her time in Scouting [Jodie] blossomed into an amazing young woman.

“She always had a smile on her face, supporting the younger members where she could. She was funny, intelligent and a joy to work with.”

Jodie had represented the Columbus-Bellahoj Explorer Scout Unit, based in Dagenham, at a BBC Remembrance service at the Royal Albert Hall last year.

Police launched a murder hunt after being called to a park in Harold Hill at 9.25pm on Friday.

Jodie, a student at Havering Sixth Form College, was socialising with friends in the St Neots Road park on the night she died. The group told police afterwards that two men had left the area at about 9pm without saying a word to any of them.

About 30 minutes later the pair came back, walking straight up to Jodie and her friends before one of them stabbed her once in the back.

The suspect is described as a black male aged in his late teens.

The detective leading the investigation, DCI Dave Whellams, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses who have yet to speak with police to call me.

“There has been excellent support from the community and a number of people have shared information with police, but there will be other witnesses and people with information that may prove crucial.

“Although the description of the suspect is limited, I am certain that people will have seen the two males hanging around the park or running away from the scene - or will otherwise have noticed something suspicious.

“I need those people to call me.”

There have been no arrests so far and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should call 020 8345 3775, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.