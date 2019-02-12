Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Jodie Chesney: Dagenham Scout leader pays tribute to teenager stabbed to death in park

PUBLISHED: 13:54 04 March 2019

The Scout group which Jodie Chesney belonged to has paid tribute to the murdered teenager. Picture: MPS

The Scout group which Jodie Chesney belonged to has paid tribute to the murdered teenager. Picture: MPS

Archant

The Scout group which Jodie Chesney belonged to has paid tribute to an “amazing young woman” after she was stabbed to death in a park.

Tributes have been left in memory of Jodie Chesney who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill. Photo: Ken MearsTributes have been left in memory of Jodie Chesney who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill. Photo: Ken Mears

In a post on social media Barking and Dagenham Scout District sent out their heartfelt condolences to the family of the 17-year-old who died after being stabbed once in the back.

Explorer Scout leader, Anna Skipworth, on behalf of the district, said: “[Jodie] was simply outstanding in every way and everything you hope your Explorer Scouts to be. We are devastated by her loss.

“We would like to send our heartfelt condolences to Jodie’s family, friends and our Scouting family.

“During her time in Scouting [Jodie] blossomed into an amazing young woman.

“She always had a smile on her face, supporting the younger members where she could. She was funny, intelligent and a joy to work with.”

Jodie had represented the Columbus-Bellahoj Explorer Scout Unit, based in Dagenham, at a BBC Remembrance service at the Royal Albert Hall last year.

Police launched a murder hunt after being called to a park in Harold Hill at 9.25pm on Friday.

Jodie, a student at Havering Sixth Form College, was socialising with friends in the St Neots Road park on the night she died. The group told police afterwards that two men had left the area at about 9pm without saying a word to any of them.

About 30 minutes later the pair came back, walking straight up to Jodie and her friends before one of them stabbed her once in the back.

The suspect is described as a black male aged in his late teens.

The detective leading the investigation, DCI Dave Whellams, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses who have yet to speak with police to call me.

“There has been excellent support from the community and a number of people have shared information with police, but there will be other witnesses and people with information that may prove crucial.

“Although the description of the suspect is limited, I am certain that people will have seen the two males hanging around the park or running away from the scene - or will otherwise have noticed something suspicious.

“I need those people to call me.”

There have been no arrests so far and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should call 020 8345 3775, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Appeal after man last seen in Dagenham goes missing

Christopher Knowles, 43, was last seen next to the lake at The Chase nature reserve in Dagenham on Friday at 11.30am. Picture: MPS

Concrete slab and broken down lorry at Beckton roundabout cause misery for motorists

A lorry with a broken axle and slab of concrete on the road have caused tailbacks around the Beckton roundabout. Picture: KEN MEARS

Gang members who pointed a loaded gun at police in high speed chase jailed for 104 years

Lekan Akinsoji. Pic: Met Police

Jodie Chesney: Dagenham Scout leader pays tribute to teenager stabbed to death in park

The Scout group which Jodie Chesney belonged to has paid tribute to the murdered teenager. Picture: MPS

Majority of Barking and Dagenham youngsters offered first choice secondary school

Across the borough parents and children have been finding out whether or not they got into the school of their choice. Picture: KEN MEARS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Appeal after man last seen in Dagenham goes missing

Christopher Knowles, 43, was last seen next to the lake at The Chase nature reserve in Dagenham on Friday at 11.30am. Picture: MPS

Concrete slab and broken down lorry at Beckton roundabout cause misery for motorists

A lorry with a broken axle and slab of concrete on the road have caused tailbacks around the Beckton roundabout. Picture: KEN MEARS

Gang members who pointed a loaded gun at police in high speed chase jailed for 104 years

Lekan Akinsoji. Pic: Met Police

Jodie Chesney: Dagenham Scout leader pays tribute to teenager stabbed to death in park

The Scout group which Jodie Chesney belonged to has paid tribute to the murdered teenager. Picture: MPS

Majority of Barking and Dagenham youngsters offered first choice secondary school

Across the borough parents and children have been finding out whether or not they got into the school of their choice. Picture: KEN MEARS

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

West Ham’s Lanzini: Declan can be better than Mascherano

Newcastle United's Florian Lejeune (left) and West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Daggers boss Taylor pleased with battling effort from his side to earn a point at Town

Dagenham manager Peter Taylor during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Sutton United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 23rd February 2019

Jodie Chesney: Dagenham Scout leader pays tribute to teenager stabbed to death in park

The Scout group which Jodie Chesney belonged to has paid tribute to the murdered teenager. Picture: MPS

Majority of Barking and Dagenham youngsters offered first choice secondary school

Across the borough parents and children have been finding out whether or not they got into the school of their choice. Picture: KEN MEARS

Concrete slab and broken down lorry at Beckton roundabout cause misery for motorists

A lorry with a broken axle and slab of concrete on the road have caused tailbacks around the Beckton roundabout. Picture: KEN MEARS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists