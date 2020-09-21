Search

Detectives make four arrests after death in Dagenham car park

PUBLISHED: 07:35 21 September 2020 | UPDATED: 07:35 21 September 2020

John Avers, 47, died in a car park in Whalebone Lane, Dagenham. Picture: Met Police

Detectives have arrested four people following the death of a man in Dagenham.

John Avers, 47, died in a car park in Whalebone Lane South on Sunday, September 13.

Officers stopped a vehicle with the assistance of colleagues from Kent Police on the A2 near Gravesend, at about 11.30pm on Friday, September 18.

One man was arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody at a north London police station.

Two women were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They have since been released under investigation.

A 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday, September 19. He was detained in Southend-on-Sea and remains in custody at a police station in Essex.

Mr Avers’ family has been informed.

Police were called to the car park at 11:43pm to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

Mr Avers was found seriously injured and died at the scene a short time later.

A post-mortem examination found that he died of multiple injuries.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 8443/13Sep. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

