Jon Cruddas: National Insurance hike 'not the way' to reform social care

Published: 3:38 PM September 8, 2021

Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas believes in the need for social care reform, but says the planned hike to National Insurance is 'not the way to do it'. - Credit: Pawel Szewczyk

Raising National Insurance (NI) is "not the way" to reform social care, says MP Jon Cruddas.

The Dagenham and Rainham MP made his position on the 1.25 percentage points increase, which will see workers pay an overall contribution of 13.25pc from April 2022, clear today (September 8).

"Social care is in desperate need of centralised reform, and with an ageing population, this is one of the big issues of our time," he said.

"However, these plans to raise National Insurance, which will hit young people and those on low incomes hardest, is not the way to do it."

Mr Cruddas also claimed this policy breaks a manifesto pledge made by the Conservatives two years ago.

"At the last election the Tories stood on a ticket which promised not to raise NI; this move will be yet another example of the government failing to keep their word at the expense of the most vulnerable," he said.

Prime minister Boris Johnson announced the hike yesterday - September 7 - as a money-generating measure which will raise £36billion for frontline services over the next three years.

MPs are set to vote on the plans later today.