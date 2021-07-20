News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Dagenham MP seeks views on CPZs after 'hundreds raise concerns'

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 4:48 PM July 20, 2021   
Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas.

MP Jon Cruddas will press for funding to support social care and NHS - Credit: Andrew Achilleos

The MP for Dagenham is seeking views on town hall plans to charge people to park outside their homes.

Hundreds of locals from across Dagenham, including at the Rylands Estate, have raised concerns with Jon Cruddas about the council's controlled parking zones (CPZ), he said.

The Labour MP for Dagenham and Rainham reports people expressing concern over the impact on their pockets and lack of "proper" consultation.

Barking and Dagenham Council said its CPZs form part of its green agenda, improve road safety and make access easier for blue light vehicles such as fire engines.

Mr Cruddas said: "The impression I am getting is that my constituents do not feel like they are being heard by the council.

You may also want to watch:

"There are allegations of poor communication and that the consultation process is not fit for purpose as it is primarily online and excludes many from the conversation.

"I have been liaising with the council on this issue. It is my job to make sure that I fully understand the views of local people and take appropriate action to represent them."

The council spokesperson said the average cost of a permit is about 70p a week, with no charge for vehicles with very low carbon dioxide emissions.

CPZ permit charges range from £18 to £245 depending on the number of vehicles covered and how polluting they are.

About 11 zones have been introduced across the borough, with five in Dagenham.

The local authority maintains it has consulted on every scheme in line with the law, sending out letters and offering alternatives to responding online.

Some zones have seen days or hours changed, extra areas added or removed or more parking spaces brought in following the feedback recieved.

The borough-wide CPZs have received a mixed response, with people in areas including Chadwell Heath and estates near Whalebone Lane South in support but others resisting their introduction, according to the MP's office.

Mr Cruddas is launching a consultation on the Labour-led council's CPZ scheme.

A paper copy of a survey is being sent to homes at the Rylands Estate and other affected areas. There is an online survey in the pipeline.

The responses will be collated and inform the MP's next steps.

Visit joncruddas.org.uk/parking-zone to find out more. 

