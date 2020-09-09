Search

Dagenham MP slams Tories for voting down Grenfell Tower fire safety recommendations

PUBLISHED: 12:00 10 September 2020

The fire engulfed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in west London. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

The MP for Dagenham has slammed the government after Tory counterparts voted against recommendations made during the Grenfell Tower inquiry.

Labour MP Jon Cruddas. Picture: Sophie CoxLabour MP Jon Cruddas. Picture: Sophie Cox

An amendment tabled by the Labour Party to the Fire Safety Bill, aimed at including proposals made during the first phase of the Grenfell probe, was defeated in the House of Commons on September 7.

A total of 188 MPs voted in favour with 318 against.

Dagenham MP, Jon Cruddas, said: “The U-turn from the government is a shameful dereliction of duty which does little to reassure those living in high rise accommodation and leaves many with no possibility of being able to sell their flats.

“This move will have serious implications for those living in potentially unsafe accommodation.”

The Fire Safety Bill amends the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005. It is expected to make clearer where responsibility for fire safety in buildings containing more than one home lies.

One of the key policies put forward by the Labour amendment was the protection of leaseholders from meeting the costs of the removal of ACM and other non-safe cladding from blocks of flats.

Mr Cruddas described the loss in Parliament as an “utter failure” by the Tories who have “yet again put big business before ordinary people”.

A government spokesperson said: “We are doing everything in our power to implement the phase one recommendations of the Grenfell Inquiry in the most practical, proportionate and effective way to ensure such a tragedy can never happen again.

“Our proposals go further than the inquiry’s recommendations in many ways, such as inspection requirements on equipment, on information for residents and on external walls.

“We are now seeking the views of those most affected by the inquiry before deciding on our final approach.”

Following the fire at Grenfell Tower, which claimed the lives of 72 people, the government launched an independent review.

Ministers accepted all the recommendations made by Dame Judith Hackitt, as well as banning aluminium composite material cladding systems – the same type of cladding used on Grenfell Tower – on high rises.

The government reports making £1.6billion available to speed up its removal to protect leaseholders from the cost of remediation works.

More than 70 per cent of buildings with ACM cladding have either completed or are in the process of remediation – rising to above 90pc in the social housing sector, according to the goverment.

