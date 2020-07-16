Dagenham and Rainham MP backs call to include Sikh option in next year’s census

Labour MP for Dagenham and Rainham Jon Cruddas has backed calls for a 'Sikh tick box' option to be included in next year's census.

An MP has backed calls to add a Sikh tick box to the 2021 census, amid an ongoing legal battle over the group’s omission.

Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas believes this issue is critical for the Sikh residents in his constituency, of which there are more than 1000.

Mr Cruddas joined labour colleague Preet Kaur Gill MP in asking the government to follow Scotland by including a Sikh prompt next to the ‘Other’ ethnic group box.

Details of next year’s census - with no Sikh option - were first revealed in May, with Ms Gill raising concerns with the cabinet office soon after.

Mr Cruddas says a lack of “proper recognition” for Sikh citizens could have “serious social ramifications for many of my constituents”.

The cabinet office promised to “promote the write-in option in the census ethnic group question and the ability to self-identify as Sikh” through its communications.