Barking and Dagenham College cricket coach named Essex coach of the year

A Barking and Dagenham College cricket coach has been named Essex County coach of the year, a prize awarded by the England and Wales Cricket Board Coaches Association.

Despite joining only a year ago, the college said Kanan Thiyagarajah has already made a big impact. He was nominated by colleagues for his contribution to the institution.

Aside from coaching, Kanan does work in the community, including volunteering at Barking Cricket Club for the last eight years.

Liana Mathurin-Brown, sport and facilities manager at the college, said: "Kanan has had a massive influence on the development of cricket and the college and throughout our local community with all of the other projects he works on.

"The students and players respect him and the team has gone from strength to strength since his arrival. We feel extremely privileged to have him here as our coach".

Kanan received his award on September 17 at Essex County Cricket Club and said it was a "great honour" to receive the award.