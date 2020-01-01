Search

Advanced search

Coroner slams hospital trust after woman's suicide

PUBLISHED: 12:00 02 January 2020

The coroner concluded that Karis Braithwaite, should not have been discharged from hospital by mental health teams. Picture: Tim Deeming

The coroner concluded that Karis Braithwaite, should not have been discharged from hospital by mental health teams. Picture: Tim Deeming

Archant

A senior coroner has criticised an NHS trust after staff missed a woman's suicide threat before she took her own life.

Karis Braithwaite from Dagenham stepped into the path of an oncoming train at Dagenham Heathway station on September 23, 2018.

As the driver performed an emergency stop, bystanders pulled the 24-year old away. Karis, who had a history of suicide attempts, was taken to Goodmayes Hospital and sectioned.

Karis told a paramedic she wanted to take her life that day. The medic tried telling Goodmayes staff, besides putting her concerns in writing.

But at an inquest which concluded on September 17, 2019, the paramedic told senior coroner Nadia Persaud staff were not "receptive" to a verbal handover.

Some of her notes were added to the hospital's electronic records but the mental health risks were missed out.

A team spent 27 minutes assessing Karis the next day, but they did not see a record of the paramedic's verbal handover or the written notes.

You may also want to watch:

Karis was released from being sectioned and left Goodmayes, taking the bus to Goodmayes station where at 3.28pm, she stood in front of a non-stopping, fast train. She suffered fatal, multiple injuries.

In a prevention of future deaths report sent to NELFT, Ms Persaud raised concerns that the paramedic's "important risk information" was not available to the mental health team.

And Ms Persaud reminded NELFT of a separate report sent December 2016 which observed that "inadequate questions" were asked by Goodmayes staff about the mental state of another person who had died.

"[T]here is a concern that insufficient steps have been taken by the trust to improve the handover process", Ms Persaud wrote.

A NELFT NHS Trust spokesman said: "We have offered our sincere condolences to Karis's family and friends following her tragic death.

"We have also responded to Her Majesty's coroner in relation to the learning identified in the report, informing the coroner on how the trust is going to prevent recurrence of similar shortcomings within the service.

"The trust takes learning from deaths very seriously and continuously strives to improve its services.

"It is grateful to the coroner for the lessons identified at the inquest and is determined to ensure these lessons are learnt fully and effectively to improve its service."

For anyone having suicidal thoughts contact Samaritans on 116 123.

Most Read

Search for missing man Dennis Farnall: Police find as yet unidentified body in Barking

A crime scene was put in place at John Sayer Close, Barking, after the discovery of a body on Saturday (December 28). Picture: Google

Three arrests after police called to fight in JD Sports in Barking

Officers rushed to JD Sports in Ripple Road, Barking, after receiving reports of a fight taking place inside at 12.41pm today. Picture: Michael Adkins

Search for missing Barking man: Police believe body is that of Dennis Farnall

Dennis Farnall, 62, was last seen on December 20, in Barking. Picture: Met Police

What is the most common foreign language in your east London borough?

A study by adult education college and charity City Lit reveals that Bengali is the most common foreign language spoken in London. Picture: PA / Andrew Parsons

Appeal for help to find boy, 14, missing from Chadwell Heath

An appeal has been launched for help finding Pamenjor Cole, 14, missing from Chadwell Heath. Picture: Missing People

Most Read

Search for missing man Dennis Farnall: Police find as yet unidentified body in Barking

A crime scene was put in place at John Sayer Close, Barking, after the discovery of a body on Saturday (December 28). Picture: Google

Three arrests after police called to fight in JD Sports in Barking

Officers rushed to JD Sports in Ripple Road, Barking, after receiving reports of a fight taking place inside at 12.41pm today. Picture: Michael Adkins

Search for missing Barking man: Police believe body is that of Dennis Farnall

Dennis Farnall, 62, was last seen on December 20, in Barking. Picture: Met Police

What is the most common foreign language in your east London borough?

A study by adult education college and charity City Lit reveals that Bengali is the most common foreign language spoken in London. Picture: PA / Andrew Parsons

Appeal for help to find boy, 14, missing from Chadwell Heath

An appeal has been launched for help finding Pamenjor Cole, 14, missing from Chadwell Heath. Picture: Missing People

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

West Ham play with New Year resolution as Moyes inspires team to thumping win

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Daggers recall young left-back Liam Gordon

Liam Gordon of Dagenham and Redbridge and Dan Sweeney of Barnet during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019

Daggers coach Brown pleased with second-half reaction

Lawrie Wilson of Ebbsfleet and Ben House of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Ebbsfleet United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th December 2019

Coroner slams hospital trust after woman’s suicide

The coroner concluded that Karis Braithwaite, should not have been discharged from hospital by mental health teams. Picture: Tim Deeming

‘We operate pretty close to crisis’: How hospitals are bracing for winter pressure in Barking, Havering and Redbridge

Queens Hospital A&E. Picture: Paul Bennett.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists