'It's a horrible, dark place to be in': Dagenham domestic abuse survivor speaks out

Kayleigh Tumber has spoken out about domestic violence in a bid to raise awareness. She is also rasing money for the charity Refuge. Picture: Kayleigh Tumber Archant

A domestic abuse survivor has spoken out about her experience in a bid to raise awareness.

Kayleigh Tumber from Dagenham was trapped for two years in a relationship marred by threatening, controlling and degrading behviour.

The 34-year-old said: "It's a horrible, dark place to be in. For me I was on the path to suicide. I could not handle my feelings.

"It felt like I was living in a cloud. I could see clear skies outside it, but where I was, was too smoky."

But, realising her situation, she was saved after seeking outside help, gaining strength from talking about her experience with a professional and participating in an Against Violence and Abuse course.

"By talking, I feel like the world is off my shoulders. I feel empowered not to let other women go through what I went through," she said.

Among the abuse, Kayleigh described being made to feel inadequate, doubting herself with her ex-boyfriend criticising her appearance, taking control of her phone and losing his temper at the slightest provocation. He tried to distance her from family and friends, ignoring them as well as the children.

"I was walking on egg shells," she said.

Kayleigh is now a member of the country's first domestic violence commission, aimed at driving down offences in Barking and Dagenham which has seen the highest number in the capital - 12.8 for every 1,000 people in 2017-18.

Barking and Dagenham Council's 12 member domestic abuse commission, chaired by Shelter chief executive Polly Neate, will consult charities, young people, victims and experts before making recommendations aimed at changing attitudes towards violence in the home.

Kayleigh is especially keen to make sure young people learn about healthy relationships in school.

"I want to be that voice for anyone who wants to speak up but just can't," she said.

As part of her efforts, Kayleigh also hopes to raise £100 for Refuge by walking 100km in the domestic abuse charity's Step Up challenge.

Anyone can sign up to the sponsored walk which can be completed when and where participants want.

To sponsor Kayleigh visit bit.ly/2OIP9L8 or for more information go to stepup.refuge.org.uk