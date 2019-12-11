Search

Dagenham man raises £400 for Saint Francis Hospice with Christmas lights switch-on

PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 December 2019

Some of the lights in Keith Torr's 2019 display. Picture: Keith Torr.

Some of the lights in Keith Torr's 2019 display. Picture: Keith Torr.

Keith Torr

A Dagenham man has raised more than £400 for charity with "thousands" of Christmas lights on his home.

Keith Torr's Christmas lights. This is the fifth year he's been raising money for St Francis Hospice with the display. Picture: Sandra Rowse.Keith Torr's Christmas lights. This is the fifth year he's been raising money for St Francis Hospice with the display. Picture: Sandra Rowse.

Keith Torr estimates he has around 4,500 lights on his house in Stockdale Road after collecting for 17 years.

He raised the money for Saint Francis Hospice with a switch-on event on Saturday, December 7 with a raffle, tombola and hot dogs.

By his count, in the last five years he's raised more than £4,000 for the charity. "It's good, I'm really pleased. I just want to help the hospice out," said Mr Torr.

"I would like to thank the people who went into the raffle and the people who donated gifts [to the raffle]"

Raffle prizes included a £150 Crown Paints voucher and a chocolate hamper.

The hospice provides care to people with life-limiting illnesses as well as supporting their carers and families.

More information about the charity at sfh.org.uk.

'It just doesn't make sense': Coroner records open verdict into death of Dagenham teen Kane Johnson

Kane Johnson. Picture: via MPS.

Two lanes of the A13 closed between Rainham and Barking while emergency services respond to car crash

A collision has closed two lanes of the A13 into town between Barking and Wennington this morning causing heavy traffic. Picture: TFL

Barking hacker ordered to fork over £270k and Rolex or face more jail time

Zain Qaiser (pictured) has been ordered to pay more than £270,000 or get two years added to his six-year jail sentence. Picture: NCA.

Panto review: Dame Trott steals the show in Barking Broadway's Jack and the Beanstalk

Jack and the Beanstalk at the Barking Broadway is a solid performance of the panto classic. Picture: Broadway Theatre.

General election 2019: Meet the Barking candidates

Voters go to the polls on December 12. Picture: Rui Vieira

