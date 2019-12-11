Dagenham man raises £400 for Saint Francis Hospice with Christmas lights switch-on
PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 December 2019
Keith Torr
A Dagenham man has raised more than £400 for charity with "thousands" of Christmas lights on his home.
Keith Torr estimates he has around 4,500 lights on his house in Stockdale Road after collecting for 17 years.
He raised the money for Saint Francis Hospice with a switch-on event on Saturday, December 7 with a raffle, tombola and hot dogs.
You may also want to watch:
By his count, in the last five years he's raised more than £4,000 for the charity. "It's good, I'm really pleased. I just want to help the hospice out," said Mr Torr.
"I would like to thank the people who went into the raffle and the people who donated gifts [to the raffle]"
Raffle prizes included a £150 Crown Paints voucher and a chocolate hamper.
The hospice provides care to people with life-limiting illnesses as well as supporting their carers and families.
More information about the charity at sfh.org.uk.