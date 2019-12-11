Dagenham man raises £400 for Saint Francis Hospice with Christmas lights switch-on

Some of the lights in Keith Torr's 2019 display. Picture: Keith Torr. Keith Torr

A Dagenham man has raised more than £400 for charity with "thousands" of Christmas lights on his home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Keith Torr's Christmas lights. This is the fifth year he's been raising money for St Francis Hospice with the display. Picture: Sandra Rowse. Keith Torr's Christmas lights. This is the fifth year he's been raising money for St Francis Hospice with the display. Picture: Sandra Rowse.

Keith Torr estimates he has around 4,500 lights on his house in Stockdale Road after collecting for 17 years.

He raised the money for Saint Francis Hospice with a switch-on event on Saturday, December 7 with a raffle, tombola and hot dogs.

You may also want to watch:

By his count, in the last five years he's raised more than £4,000 for the charity. "It's good, I'm really pleased. I just want to help the hospice out," said Mr Torr.

"I would like to thank the people who went into the raffle and the people who donated gifts [to the raffle]"

Raffle prizes included a £150 Crown Paints voucher and a chocolate hamper.

The hospice provides care to people with life-limiting illnesses as well as supporting their carers and families.

More information about the charity at sfh.org.uk.