Barking station pop up gallery taking visitors on journey to Nigeria and back

L-R: Karen West Whylie, Peter Murray, Kemi Oloyede, David Harley and Darren Rodwell. Picture: Andy Baker Archant

A pop-up gallery's new exhibition displays work inspired by Africa.

Clothing entrepreneur Kemi Oloyede used oil paint, acrylic, watercolour and pastels for the work at the venue in Barking station until the end of October.

Kemi said: "It's great to be exhibiting my art in Barking. It is the product of my journey from the UK to Nigeria and back to east London. I hope it inspires those who view it."

Kemi's exhibition is the gallery's second, the first featuring a photo of David Bailey's Dagenham Idol.

Cllr Darren Rodwell said: "Kemi's art tells the story of modern day Barking and Dagenham - we're a rich, vibrant borough rapidly becoming a creative hotspot."

Peter Murray, from Barking and Dagenham Council's regeneration firm, Be First, said: "We want to bring art into the heart of our communities."

Saturday openings for the gallery, run by Barking Enterprise Centres, will be October 5 and 19. On weekdays, it will be open Tuesday to Thursday. Doors open 10am until 4.30pm.