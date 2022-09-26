'Significant' fire destroys units at industrial estate

London Fire Brigade took more than 50 calls to the Kemp Road fire - Credit: V M Chan

Industrial units and cars were destroyed by a fire in Chadwell Heath.

Around 80 firefighters were called to the blaze at Chadwell Heath Industrial Park, in Kemp Road, at about 7.15pm last night (September 25).

There were no injuries, London Fire Brigade said, but a range of single-storey industrial units and three cars were destroyed.

One other unit was damaged by the blaze, which crews had under control by just after 9.45pm.

There were more than 50 calls to LFB's control officers relating to the fire.

Station commander Paul Green, who was at the scene, said: "Firefighters tackled a significant fire involving a number of industrial units.

"Nearby residents were advised to keep their doors and windows closed while crews worked to extinguish the blaze as there was heavy smoke in the area."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.