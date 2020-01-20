Fire at Dagenham industrial estate under investigation

An investigation is underway following a fire at workshops at an industrial estate in Kemp Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google Archant

The cause of a fire at an industrial estate is under investigation.

Eight fire engines and about 60 firefighters were called to the blaze in Kemp Road, Dagenham on Saturday, January 18 at 10.47pm.

Workshops, including a car repair shop, were alight but there are no reports of any injuries.

The fire was under control just before 1am on Sunday, January 19 with crews from Dagenham, Barking, Ilford, Romford and Hornchurch stations at the scene.