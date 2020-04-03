There With You: Dagenham church providing telephone services

A Dagenham church is providing telephone buddy and chaplaincy services to vulnerable people during the coronavirus crisis.

Kingsley Hall, in Parsloes Avenue, is calling more than 400 people to make sure they are are coping while spending time indoors during the pandemic.

A spokesman explained: “The needs and the numbers of people are growing daily but also amongst the fear and uncertainty communities are growing together.

“Many people are grateful in tears and really value the assurance of someone to speak to or pray with.”

The church also serves as a locality organiser for three wards as part of the BD Can community initiative and has provided more than 50 households with food and care packages.

The spokesman added: “If our churches, faith groups and charities cannot reach out in a moment of world emergency, then our organisations may as well be extinct.