Search

Advanced search

Newborn kittens found in Dagenham tied up in black bag and dumped in bin

PUBLISHED: 17:00 06 August 2020

Three kittens found dumped in a bin in Dagenham are now recovering with the help of surrogate mum Tiggy. Picture: Katie Moore

Three kittens found dumped in a bin in Dagenham are now recovering with the help of surrogate mum Tiggy. Picture: Katie Moore

Archant

Three newborn kittens have been found tied up in a black bag and dumped in a rubbish bin.

Scruffy's Angel's volunteer Katie said the kittens will be thriving in no time after being rescued. Picture: Katie MooreScruffy's Angel's volunteer Katie said the kittens will be thriving in no time after being rescued. Picture: Katie Moore

The three babies were discovered by a street cleaner doing his round in Broad Street, Dagenham, at about 8am today (August 6) and still had their umbilical cords attached.

The little mites were picked up by Katie Moore, a volunteer with pet rescue group Scruffy’s Angels.

Katie said: “They’re tiny. It seems like they’ve been born then thrown in the bin. I can only assume it’s an act of cruelty.”

At first it was thought the mother cat went to the bin to give birth, but it became clear they were abandoned because the bag was tied.

The three babies were found by a street cleaner in Broad Street this morning (August 6). Picture: Katie MooreThe three babies were found by a street cleaner in Broad Street this morning (August 6). Picture: Katie Moore

“Their intention was to dispose of them like that, which is just awful. We’re so worried about the mama cat. She’ll be wondering where her babies are, having them ripped away after doing all the hard work,” Katie said.

You may also want to watch:

The kittens were taken to Katie’s home where they were adopted by rescue cat Tiggy who gave birth to her own babies not long ago.

The fact the dumped kittens’ umbilical cords were still attached suggests they were snatched away soon after birth because removing them is something the mother cat does.

“Tiggy’s letting them feed off her which is just amazing. They’ll be thriving in no time, then vet checked, wormed, flead, neutered and adopted,” Katie said.

Fellow volunteers from Scruffy’s Angels have been putting up posters for anyone with information to come forward so the kittens’ mother can be found.

Kate said: “If you were the person who dumped the kittens, no questions asked, we would just like to get the mama. She will be missing her babies. She will be devastated. Just contact us. Tell us mama is safe or that we can come and collect her. We will be more than happy to reunite mama with her babies.”

To the cleaner who double checked the bag, Katie said a big thank you, adding: “They’ve done the first thing in saving those kittens’ lives.”

But according to Katie, pets are being dumped nearly every day with Scruffy’s reporting about 40 cats taken in over the last month or so.

Contact Scruffy’s Angels on the group’s Facebook page.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Most Read

Town hall vows ‘zero-tolerance’ approach after illegal raves busted in Barking and Dagenham

The council and police shut down an illegal gathering in Broad Street, Dagenham, on Friday, July 31. Picture: LBBD

Create colourful road crossing for Dagenham

Greening the Fiddlers aims to improve the area around the Fiddlers junction. Picture: Street Space

Hospitals charity receives £2k donation as Co-op Food store at Barking Riverside launched

The new Barking Co-op Food store in Minter Road was opened on Thursday, July 30. Picture: Co-Op Food

Demolition worker from Dagenham fighting for her life after being hit by crane at work

Shannon Brasier is fighting for her life after being hit in the head by a crane. Picture: Scarlett Smith

Dagenham teenager secures £250k scholarship to study at top US university

Umar Azad, front left and Catherine Lowe, right, have been awarded scholarships to top US universities along with fellow NCS pupils Lennox Keeble and, Xuan Nguyen. Picture: Joe Newman

Most Read

Town hall vows ‘zero-tolerance’ approach after illegal raves busted in Barking and Dagenham

The council and police shut down an illegal gathering in Broad Street, Dagenham, on Friday, July 31. Picture: LBBD

Create colourful road crossing for Dagenham

Greening the Fiddlers aims to improve the area around the Fiddlers junction. Picture: Street Space

Hospitals charity receives £2k donation as Co-op Food store at Barking Riverside launched

The new Barking Co-op Food store in Minter Road was opened on Thursday, July 30. Picture: Co-Op Food

Demolition worker from Dagenham fighting for her life after being hit by crane at work

Shannon Brasier is fighting for her life after being hit in the head by a crane. Picture: Scarlett Smith

Dagenham teenager secures £250k scholarship to study at top US university

Umar Azad, front left and Catherine Lowe, right, have been awarded scholarships to top US universities along with fellow NCS pupils Lennox Keeble and, Xuan Nguyen. Picture: Joe Newman

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Hornchurch manager Stimson says Saunders is ‘irreplaceable’ as they plan for new season

George Saunders of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Bishop's Stortford, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 28th September 2019

Flaherty: Dagenham & Redbridge move is huge for West Ham United women’s team

Gilly Flaherty of West Ham during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

West Ham United attacker Antonio named July Player of the Month

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (centre) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game from the penalty spot with team-mates during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Barking Road Runners take on Tad 5

Gary Coombes was first to finish at the Tad 5 trail run at Hainault

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, August 6

Harrogate Town's Will Smith (left) and Notts County's Kyle Wootton battle for the ball during the Vanarama National League play-off final at Wembley Stadium, London.