Newborn kittens found in Dagenham tied up in black bag and dumped in bin

Three kittens found dumped in a bin in Dagenham are now recovering with the help of surrogate mum Tiggy. Picture: Katie Moore Archant

Three newborn kittens have been found tied up in a black bag and dumped in a rubbish bin.

Scruffy's Angel's volunteer Katie said the kittens will be thriving in no time after being rescued. Picture: Katie Moore Scruffy's Angel's volunteer Katie said the kittens will be thriving in no time after being rescued. Picture: Katie Moore

The three babies were discovered by a street cleaner doing his round in Broad Street, Dagenham, at about 8am today (August 6) and still had their umbilical cords attached.

The little mites were picked up by Katie Moore, a volunteer with pet rescue group Scruffy’s Angels.

Katie said: “They’re tiny. It seems like they’ve been born then thrown in the bin. I can only assume it’s an act of cruelty.”

At first it was thought the mother cat went to the bin to give birth, but it became clear they were abandoned because the bag was tied.

The three babies were found by a street cleaner in Broad Street this morning (August 6). Picture: Katie Moore The three babies were found by a street cleaner in Broad Street this morning (August 6). Picture: Katie Moore

“Their intention was to dispose of them like that, which is just awful. We’re so worried about the mama cat. She’ll be wondering where her babies are, having them ripped away after doing all the hard work,” Katie said.

The kittens were taken to Katie’s home where they were adopted by rescue cat Tiggy who gave birth to her own babies not long ago.

The fact the dumped kittens’ umbilical cords were still attached suggests they were snatched away soon after birth because removing them is something the mother cat does.

“Tiggy’s letting them feed off her which is just amazing. They’ll be thriving in no time, then vet checked, wormed, flead, neutered and adopted,” Katie said.

Fellow volunteers from Scruffy’s Angels have been putting up posters for anyone with information to come forward so the kittens’ mother can be found.

Kate said: “If you were the person who dumped the kittens, no questions asked, we would just like to get the mama. She will be missing her babies. She will be devastated. Just contact us. Tell us mama is safe or that we can come and collect her. We will be more than happy to reunite mama with her babies.”

To the cleaner who double checked the bag, Katie said a big thank you, adding: “They’ve done the first thing in saving those kittens’ lives.”

But according to Katie, pets are being dumped nearly every day with Scruffy’s reporting about 40 cats taken in over the last month or so.

Contact Scruffy’s Angels on the group’s Facebook page.