Search

Advanced search

Barking Abbey teams up with former pupil to manufacture 2,000 items of protective equipment

PUBLISHED: 12:12 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:12 01 June 2020

Barking Abbey School in Barking

Barking Abbey School in Barking

Archant

A school has teamed up with a business to produce more than 2,000 items of protective kit for key workers.

Pupils and staff from the design technology department at Barking Abbey in Sandringham Road, Barking have been manufacturing face visors with help from The Laser Factory whose owner Robert Storey is a former pupil.

The secondary set up a crowdfunding page to help which has so far raised £3,000 and has received support delivering supplies from Yorkshire Tea and United Biscuits.

You may also want to watch:

Marc Cohen, head of design and technology, said: “When the pandemic broke out, like many people, we were very keen to do something to help.

“We were overwhelmed by the huge response and support to our JustGiving page and this spurred us on to exceed our original target for production.

“We were lucky to have some very talented ex-students willing to provide extensive help.

“It shows what can be achieved when there is a working atmosphere of cooperation and willingness to achieve change amongst people.”

Cllr Evelyn Carpenter, cabinet member for education, said: “Well done to all.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Petition urges government to fully restore TfL free travel for under 18s and freedom pass benefits

TfL's takings took a hit after people stayed away from public transport, prompting the need for a government bail out. Picture Yui Mok

Family pays tribute to founder of Dagenham pharmacy who died after testing positive for Covid-19

Navin Talati died after testing positive for Covid 19. Picture: Courtesy of the Talati family

Barking Abbey teams up with former pupil to manufacture 2,000 items of protective equipment

Barking Abbey School in Barking

Barking, Dagenham and Romford men to face court after Chelmsford assault

Chelmsford Magistrates' Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Man found with stab wounds in Dagenham

Langley Crescent, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Petition urges government to fully restore TfL free travel for under 18s and freedom pass benefits

TfL's takings took a hit after people stayed away from public transport, prompting the need for a government bail out. Picture Yui Mok

Family pays tribute to founder of Dagenham pharmacy who died after testing positive for Covid-19

Navin Talati died after testing positive for Covid 19. Picture: Courtesy of the Talati family

Barking Abbey teams up with former pupil to manufacture 2,000 items of protective equipment

Barking Abbey School in Barking

Barking, Dagenham and Romford men to face court after Chelmsford assault

Chelmsford Magistrates' Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Man found with stab wounds in Dagenham

Langley Crescent, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Messenger thrives under pressure for May & Baker and Goresbrook

Kane Messenger of Goresbrook during Goresbrook CC (Bowling) vs Rainham CC (Batting), T Rippon Mid Essex Cricket League Cricket at May & Baker Sports Club on 12th May 2018

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 1

England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley (left), Leah Williamson and Carly Telford (right) celebrate after their World Cup win over Cameroon (pic Richard Sellers/PA)

Coronavirus: Championship set for June 20 restart

An official match ball of the Sky Bet EFL

Barking Abbey teams up with former pupil to manufacture 2,000 items of protective equipment

Barking Abbey School in Barking

Petition urges government to fully restore TfL free travel for under 18s and freedom pass benefits

TfL's takings took a hit after people stayed away from public transport, prompting the need for a government bail out. Picture Yui Mok
Drive 24