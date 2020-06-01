Barking Abbey teams up with former pupil to manufacture 2,000 items of protective equipment

Barking Abbey School in Barking Archant

A school has teamed up with a business to produce more than 2,000 items of protective kit for key workers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pupils and staff from the design technology department at Barking Abbey in Sandringham Road, Barking have been manufacturing face visors with help from The Laser Factory whose owner Robert Storey is a former pupil.

The secondary set up a crowdfunding page to help which has so far raised £3,000 and has received support delivering supplies from Yorkshire Tea and United Biscuits.

You may also want to watch:

Marc Cohen, head of design and technology, said: “When the pandemic broke out, like many people, we were very keen to do something to help.

“We were overwhelmed by the huge response and support to our JustGiving page and this spurred us on to exceed our original target for production.

“We were lucky to have some very talented ex-students willing to provide extensive help.

“It shows what can be achieved when there is a working atmosphere of cooperation and willingness to achieve change amongst people.”

Cllr Evelyn Carpenter, cabinet member for education, said: “Well done to all.”