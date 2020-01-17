Latest stage of Barking Riverside development is complete

The latest stage of the Barking Riverside development has been completed.

The Verde scheme, built by Bellway, features 78 homes located just off Choats Road.

These include one, two and three-bedroom flats as well as four-bedroom town houses.

When complete, Barking Riverside will feature 10,800 homes as well as new shops, restaurants, schools and leisure and healthcare facilities.

Jenny Walker, head of sales for Bellway Essex, said: "Barking Riverside is essentially a small town's worth of brand new homes and modern facilities.

"It's an amazing project and we're proud to be delivering 78 new homes to a scheme which is breathing new life into this part of east London."

Construction work on Bellway's next stage of the development, known as Fielders Quarter, is set to begin in April.