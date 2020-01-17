Search

Advanced search

Latest stage of Barking Riverside development is complete

PUBLISHED: 10:00 19 January 2020

The Verde development, part of Barking Riverside. Picture: Bellway

The Verde development, part of Barking Riverside. Picture: Bellway

Bellway

The latest stage of the Barking Riverside development has been completed.

The Verde scheme, built by Bellway, features 78 homes located just off Choats Road.

These include one, two and three-bedroom flats as well as four-bedroom town houses.

You may also want to watch:

When complete, Barking Riverside will feature 10,800 homes as well as new shops, restaurants, schools and leisure and healthcare facilities.

Jenny Walker, head of sales for Bellway Essex, said: "Barking Riverside is essentially a small town's worth of brand new homes and modern facilities.

"It's an amazing project and we're proud to be delivering 78 new homes to a scheme which is breathing new life into this part of east London."

Construction work on Bellway's next stage of the development, known as Fielders Quarter, is set to begin in April.

Most Read

Sentenced: Dagenham pair who hacked more than 700 bank and phone accounts in £12k fraud

Oluwaseun Ajayi, 39, and Inga Irbe, 49, both of Orchard Road, Dagenham, hacked more than 700 bank and mobile phone accounts. Picture: MPS

Demolition work starts as Gascoigne estate redevelopment gathers pace

Cllr Darren Rodwell (in the cab) and (L-R) Pat Hayes, of Be First, Josh Daniels, Wates Residential site manager; and Adrian Fennessey, Wates residential operations director. Picture: Be First

Barking man fined £15k for building house extension - after he was refused permission 15 years ago

Barking man Laurence Albert Hill was fined £15,000 after illegally building a first-floor extension on his King Edward Road home. Picture: Barking and Dagenham Council

Investigation following Dagenham house fire

A fire damaged part of a roof at a house in Alibon Road, Dagenham, on January 11. Picture: Google

Jailed: Thieves who stole £300k worth of ‘high end’ cars

Three men have been jailed after a string of 'high end' car thefts in east London. Picture: MPS

Most Read

Sentenced: Dagenham pair who hacked more than 700 bank and phone accounts in £12k fraud

Oluwaseun Ajayi, 39, and Inga Irbe, 49, both of Orchard Road, Dagenham, hacked more than 700 bank and mobile phone accounts. Picture: MPS

Demolition work starts as Gascoigne estate redevelopment gathers pace

Cllr Darren Rodwell (in the cab) and (L-R) Pat Hayes, of Be First, Josh Daniels, Wates Residential site manager; and Adrian Fennessey, Wates residential operations director. Picture: Be First

Barking man fined £15k for building house extension - after he was refused permission 15 years ago

Barking man Laurence Albert Hill was fined £15,000 after illegally building a first-floor extension on his King Edward Road home. Picture: Barking and Dagenham Council

Investigation following Dagenham house fire

A fire damaged part of a roof at a house in Alibon Road, Dagenham, on January 11. Picture: Google

Jailed: Thieves who stole £300k worth of ‘high end’ cars

Three men have been jailed after a string of 'high end' car thefts in east London. Picture: MPS

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Latest stage of Barking Riverside development is complete

The Verde development, part of Barking Riverside. Picture: Bellway

Opinion: New tech that will change our lives

Comedian and broadcaster Steve Allen queries the necessity of all new tech.

Isthmian League: Barking 2 Chalfont St Peter 2

A scramble in the Chalfont St Peter penalty area (pic Terry Gilbert)

West Ham have to settle for a draw against Everton

West Ham United's Issa Diop scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Dagenham church helping people live well on a budget

London Riverside Church in Dagenham is partnering with Christians Against Poverty to help people live well on a budget. Picture: Christians Against Poverty.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists