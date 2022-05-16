News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News

Dagenham cat with misshapen eye struggles to find home

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 5:10 PM May 16, 2022
Lawrence the cat was rescued by the RSPCA in Dagenham

Lawrence the cat was rescued by the RSPCA in Dagenham - Credit: RSPCA

A tabby and white cat has struggled to find a home after he was rescued in Dagenham with facial injuries. 

Lawrence, a four-year-old male cat, came into the care of the RSPCA in March 2021 after he was bitten by a stray cat very close to his right eye. 

He was suffering from an abscess as a result of the bite and required surgery.

Lawrence was found with facial injuries caused by a bite from a stray cat

Lawrence was found with facial injuries caused by a bite from a stray cat - Credit: RSPCA

Lawrence was treated at the RSPCA’s animal hospital in London before going into the care of the charity's Friern Barnet branch.

Though safe and well, the injuries left him with a misshapen eye.

Georgina Holding, fostering and rehoming coordinator at the branch, explained that Lawrence was rehomed last July but went back into RSPCA care after the adoption "didn't work out". 

Lawrence was left disfigured and RSPCA staff worry that his unique look may be putting off potential adopters

Lawrence was left disfigured and RSPCA staff worry that his unique look may be putting off potential adopters - Credit: RSPCA

Describing him as a "friendly and loving cat", Georgina continued: “We’re worried that his unique look is putting off potential adopters as we either haven’t had any applications for him or any interest we have had has fallen through."

Lawrence is waiting for his forever home

Lawrence is waiting for his forever home - Credit: RSPCA

Most Read

  1. 1 70 firefighters tackle Dagenham house fire
  2. 2 Council leader on the borough's future, CPZs and receiving death threats
  3. 3 Baby boy died from 'whiplash' injuries caused by shaking, trial hears
  1. 4 Dagenham woman to face trial on numerous robbery charges
  2. 5 Fire at Barking recycling centre
  3. 6 Boy, 5, dies after 'unexplained' incident off Heathway
  4. 7 Travel Bulletin: Havering, Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham
  5. 8 McMahon proud of excellent Dagenham & Redbridge win over Wrexham
  6. 9 Homes under the Planner: Applications submitted or approved recently
  7. 10 Dagenham & Redbridge defeat Wrexham, but miss play-offs

"It’s so sad to see such a fantastic cat waiting this long to find his forever home," she added.

If you think you can help give Lawrence a forever home, email friernbarnetadoptions@rspca.org.uk

London Live News
RSPCA
Pets
Dagenham News
Barking and Dagenham News
East London News

Don't Miss

woman charged with GBH after man stabbed in Dagenham

London Live News

Teenager charged with GBH after stabbing in Dagenham

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Man to face trial over street trading in Dagenham

London Live News

Man pleads not guilty to unlicensed street trading in Dagenham

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Met Police file photo

London Live News

Woman arrested following Dagenham stabbing

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Former Ford striker, Dora Challingsworth at her home in Dagenham

Ford Dagenham strike heroine Dora Challingsworth dies

William Mata

Author Picture Icon