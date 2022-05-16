Lawrence the cat was rescued by the RSPCA in Dagenham - Credit: RSPCA

A tabby and white cat has struggled to find a home after he was rescued in Dagenham with facial injuries.

Lawrence, a four-year-old male cat, came into the care of the RSPCA in March 2021 after he was bitten by a stray cat very close to his right eye.

He was suffering from an abscess as a result of the bite and required surgery.

Lawrence was found with facial injuries caused by a bite from a stray cat - Credit: RSPCA

Lawrence was treated at the RSPCA’s animal hospital in London before going into the care of the charity's Friern Barnet branch.

Though safe and well, the injuries left him with a misshapen eye.

Georgina Holding, fostering and rehoming coordinator at the branch, explained that Lawrence was rehomed last July but went back into RSPCA care after the adoption "didn't work out".

Lawrence was left disfigured and RSPCA staff worry that his unique look may be putting off potential adopters - Credit: RSPCA

Describing him as a "friendly and loving cat", Georgina continued: “We’re worried that his unique look is putting off potential adopters as we either haven’t had any applications for him or any interest we have had has fallen through."

Lawrence is waiting for his forever home - Credit: RSPCA

"It’s so sad to see such a fantastic cat waiting this long to find his forever home," she added.

If you think you can help give Lawrence a forever home, email friernbarnetadoptions@rspca.org.uk