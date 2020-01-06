Search

Advanced search

Barking and Dagenham wins £5,000 for charity after New Year's Day Parade

PUBLISHED: 17:00 06 January 2020

Barking and Dagenham's mayor Peter Chand (second from the left) was on the float helping celebrate sports and fitness, the borough's take on the 2020 theme

Barking and Dagenham's mayor Peter Chand (second from the left) was on the float helping celebrate sports and fitness, the borough's take on the 2020 theme "London loves life". Picture: LBBD.

LBBD

Barking and Dagenham's float has won £5,000 for the mayor's charities after its showing at the annual New Years' Day Parade in central London.

Barking and Dagenham's float at the 2020 London New Year's Day Parade. Picture: LNYDP.Barking and Dagenham's float at the 2020 London New Year's Day Parade. Picture: LNYDP.

The borough came in the top 10 out of the 16 authorities that fielded a float.

This year's theme was "London loves life". The council and the Barking and Dagenham College students who made the float focused on sport and wellbeing.

"It's a great boost for our charity fund," said Barking and Dagenham mayor Peter Chand.

Dagenham United, a group helping families in need, and the disability charity the Independent Living Agency will both benefit as the mayor's chosen causes for 2019/20.

The mayor said both will have a "real impact" in the community.

Cllr Chand said of the parade: "It was absolutely fantastic, I've never experienced and possibly never will [again] experience anything like it.

"We did Barking and Dagenham proud.

"Barking and Dagenham loves London and we put that across loud and clear."

American marching bands were among the highlights of the show. Parade organisers said there were 8,000 people performing for a crowd of 500,000 on the day. Picture: LNYDP.American marching bands were among the highlights of the show. Parade organisers said there were 8,000 people performing for a crowd of 500,000 on the day. Picture: LNYDP.

You may also want to watch:

Brent took home the top prize and the £10,000 that goes with it.

Featuring dozens of young dancers, the float, titled "The Magic of Brent 2020" won the money for the Sickle Cell Society and the Jason Roberts Foundation, which supports young people in Brent.

The borough was declared the winner at a ceremony in Whitehall's Royal Horseguards Hotel on January 4.

A Chinese dragon wowing crowds at the 2020 parade in the West End. Picture: LNYDP.A Chinese dragon wowing crowds at the 2020 parade in the West End. Picture: LNYDP.

"Take a bow Brent - take a bow London," said Bob Bone, co-founder and executive director of Destination Events, which owns and runs the parade said.

"We had some wonderful entries this year - the best to date in my opinion. It was a close-run thing, but Brent were worthy winners.

"London was a glittering star on January 1 - it never fails to shine for the parade - and this year was no exception.

"London certainly showed just how much it loves life."

There was £65,000 up-for-grabs for the top 10 boroughs in the contest.

Festival organisers estimated there were more than 500,000 people lining the two-mile parade route through the West End watching around 8,000 performers.

American marching bands, Chinese dragons and giant inflatables were among the highlights of the show.

Most Read

Life sentence for Orpington robber who murdered Dagenham man lured by ‘honey trap’

Kevin Lusala was found guilty of murder. Picture: Met Police

Government gives £15,000 to Barking, Havering and Redbridge to crack down on criminal landlords

Barking, Havering and Redbridge have been given £15,000 for a

Dagenham great-grandmother recognised in New Year’s Honours for services to community

Evelyn Karstadt has been recognised with a BEM in the New Year's Honours. Picture: Jon King

Chadwell Heath terrorist who took selfie on secret phone sent back to jail

Ahmed Aweys. Picture: Met Police

Regeneration firm offers free bus tour of Barking and Dagenham’s regeneration

A free bus tour returns for its third year to take people around the borough to learn more about all the changes. Picture: Be First

Most Read

Life sentence for Orpington robber who murdered Dagenham man lured by ‘honey trap’

Kevin Lusala was found guilty of murder. Picture: Met Police

Government gives £15,000 to Barking, Havering and Redbridge to crack down on criminal landlords

Barking, Havering and Redbridge have been given £15,000 for a

Dagenham great-grandmother recognised in New Year’s Honours for services to community

Evelyn Karstadt has been recognised with a BEM in the New Year's Honours. Picture: Jon King

Chadwell Heath terrorist who took selfie on secret phone sent back to jail

Ahmed Aweys. Picture: Met Police

Regeneration firm offers free bus tour of Barking and Dagenham’s regeneration

A free bus tour returns for its third year to take people around the borough to learn more about all the changes. Picture: Be First

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Daggers appoint Gritt as assistant manager and add Jupp to coaching staff

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon (C) looks on during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020

Dagenham 88 Runners enjoy Parkrun and Cross Country League success

Dagenham 88 women at the Essex Cross Country in Basildon. Picture: Dag 88

West Ham take the FA Cup seriously at last as they beat Gillingham

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller in action during the FA Cup third round match at Priestfield Stadium, Gillingham.

Coach Brown had plenty of praise for Daggers players in Torquay draw

Liam Gordon of Dagenham with a shot on goal during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020

Barking and Dagenham wins £5,000 for charity after New Year’s Day Parade

Barking and Dagenham's mayor Peter Chand (second from the left) was on the float helping celebrate sports and fitness, the borough's take on the 2020 theme
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists