Barking and Dagenham wins £5,000 for charity after New Year's Day Parade

Barking and Dagenham's mayor Peter Chand (second from the left) was on the float helping celebrate sports and fitness, the borough's take on the 2020 theme "London loves life". Picture: LBBD. LBBD

Barking and Dagenham's float has won £5,000 for the mayor's charities after its showing at the annual New Years' Day Parade in central London.

Barking and Dagenham's float at the 2020 London New Year's Day Parade. Picture: LNYDP. Barking and Dagenham's float at the 2020 London New Year's Day Parade. Picture: LNYDP.

The borough came in the top 10 out of the 16 authorities that fielded a float.

This year's theme was "London loves life". The council and the Barking and Dagenham College students who made the float focused on sport and wellbeing.

"It's a great boost for our charity fund," said Barking and Dagenham mayor Peter Chand.

Dagenham United, a group helping families in need, and the disability charity the Independent Living Agency will both benefit as the mayor's chosen causes for 2019/20.

The mayor said both will have a "real impact" in the community.

Cllr Chand said of the parade: "It was absolutely fantastic, I've never experienced and possibly never will [again] experience anything like it.

"We did Barking and Dagenham proud.

"Barking and Dagenham loves London and we put that across loud and clear."

American marching bands were among the highlights of the show. Parade organisers said there were 8,000 people performing for a crowd of 500,000 on the day. Picture: LNYDP. American marching bands were among the highlights of the show. Parade organisers said there were 8,000 people performing for a crowd of 500,000 on the day. Picture: LNYDP.

Brent took home the top prize and the £10,000 that goes with it.

Featuring dozens of young dancers, the float, titled "The Magic of Brent 2020" won the money for the Sickle Cell Society and the Jason Roberts Foundation, which supports young people in Brent.

The borough was declared the winner at a ceremony in Whitehall's Royal Horseguards Hotel on January 4.

A Chinese dragon wowing crowds at the 2020 parade in the West End. Picture: LNYDP. A Chinese dragon wowing crowds at the 2020 parade in the West End. Picture: LNYDP.

"Take a bow Brent - take a bow London," said Bob Bone, co-founder and executive director of Destination Events, which owns and runs the parade said.

"We had some wonderful entries this year - the best to date in my opinion. It was a close-run thing, but Brent were worthy winners.

"London was a glittering star on January 1 - it never fails to shine for the parade - and this year was no exception.

"London certainly showed just how much it loves life."

There was £65,000 up-for-grabs for the top 10 boroughs in the contest.

Festival organisers estimated there were more than 500,000 people lining the two-mile parade route through the West End watching around 8,000 performers.

American marching bands, Chinese dragons and giant inflatables were among the highlights of the show.