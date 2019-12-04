Search

Barking and Dagenham Council appeals for help to reach the homeless this winter

PUBLISHED: 10:00 05 December 2019

A homeless person and their dog shelter in a doorway in separate sleeping bags. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

A homeless person and their dog shelter in a doorway in separate sleeping bags. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

Barking and Dagenham Council is encouraging people to tell it about rough sleepers in the borough so it can offer support.

Its said it has "measures in place" to help get rough sleepers into winter-long emergency accommodation.

"It is getting cold out there and we would rather no one is sleeping rough in these conditions," said Mark Fowler, the council's director for community solutions.

"We are determined to reduce the number of people sleeping rough in the borough and we need your help to make sure they get all the support needed."

The authority works with charity The Source, which helps the homeless and other people in need of support. Based in Vicarage Field shopping centre, it provides lunches on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11.30am to 1.30pm to anyone who needs it.

The Source can also refer people to night shelters, give out food bank vouchers, help with benefits and provide a postal address to those without one.

People can report rough sleepers through streetlink.org.uk.

Hopes for more jobs and investment as data centre from Japanese giant gets ready to open in Dagenham

One of the bare server halls in the data centre. It's slated to open May 1, 2020. Picture: Luke Acton.

Parents hail ‘hero’ who saved their six-year old son from dog attack in Dagenham

L-R: Sister Ishnoor, aged two, mum Sandeep Kaur, dad Harpal Singh and Arjun, six, at their home in Dagenham. Picture: Jon King

Dagenham man, 20, jailed after string of vehicle thefts in Kent

Kyle Ainsley, 20, was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment after stealing vehicles from the driveways in Kent. Picture: Kent Police

New parking system installed at Barking’s Vicarage Field

Vicarage Field is set to introduce a new parking system in an effort to prevent queuing. Picture: Ken Mears.

East Area police officer sacked without notice after being jailed for Newham crash-for-cash insurance scam

Thte Met has sacked officer Hardeep Dehal after he was jailed for insurance fraud involving a staged crash in Boxley Street, Royal Docks. Picture: Google

