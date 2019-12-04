Barking and Dagenham Council appeals for help to reach the homeless this winter

A homeless person and their dog shelter in a doorway in separate sleeping bags. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

Barking and Dagenham Council is encouraging people to tell it about rough sleepers in the borough so it can offer support.

Its said it has "measures in place" to help get rough sleepers into winter-long emergency accommodation.

"It is getting cold out there and we would rather no one is sleeping rough in these conditions," said Mark Fowler, the council's director for community solutions.

"We are determined to reduce the number of people sleeping rough in the borough and we need your help to make sure they get all the support needed."

The authority works with charity The Source, which helps the homeless and other people in need of support. Based in Vicarage Field shopping centre, it provides lunches on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11.30am to 1.30pm to anyone who needs it.

The Source can also refer people to night shelters, give out food bank vouchers, help with benefits and provide a postal address to those without one.

People can report rough sleepers through streetlink.org.uk.