Woman dead after reports of person on fire in Chadwell Heath

PUBLISHED: 10:08 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:09 19 July 2019

The entrance to Lee Avenue in Chadwell Heath. The fire brigade were called to a back garden on the road after reports of a person on fire. Picture: Google.

The entrance to Lee Avenue in Chadwell Heath. The fire brigade were called to a back garden on the road after reports of a person on fire. Picture: Google.

Google

A woman has died after reports of a person on fire in Chadwell Heath.

Two Dagenham fire crews were called to the back garden of a house on Lee Avenue in Chadwell Heath yesterday, just before midnight.

When the incident was over about half an hour later, the woman was dead.

The police, who said she was in her 30s, are investigating. The death is currently being treated as unexplained and officers are working to notify the next of kin.

The fire brigade is also investigating to understand the cause of the fire.

