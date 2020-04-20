Video

Watch: Suspected Barking car thief caught on CCTV

A suspected car thief has been caught on camera in the Leftley Estate, Barking. Picture: LBBD LBWW Archant

This is the moment a suspected car thief is caught in the act on CCTV.

The man can be seen breaking into the motor but fails to make off with the vehicle which was parked in the Leftley Estate in Barking on April 17.

A Met spokeswoman, confirming what happened, said: “Officers were called at 2.37am, went to the scene and spoke with the victim. The car was not taken. No arrests have been made.” Anyone with information should call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.