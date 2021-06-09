Opinion

Published: 11:45 AM June 9, 2021

107-year-old Vidya Sahota said she was "feeling well" after receiving her second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at The Broadway Theatre on May 28 - Credit: Jon King

Quick mobilising has saved lives

Dr Leonard Restall B Ed, M Ed (Hons), New Zealand, formerly from Barking, writes:

Behind every cloud, there is a silver lining. This is an apt epigram that can be applied to the response given locally to the pandemic problem, which has been a serious incursion in everyone’s life.

It seems that in times of acute crises that the goodness of mankind emerges, for this is what has happened here within the local district to combat this dangerous virus pandemic.

It has not only brought out the best in the professional people able to cope with such problems, but also among others as volunteers and with the Barking and Dagenham College and council manning the vaccination centre (107-year-old woman receives Covid-19 vaccination as Barking centre celebrates 50,000th jab).

Dr Arun Sharma described 50,000 vaccines as a "fantastic achievement". - Credit: Jon King

There was a speedy setting up of a vaccination centre at the Broadway Theatre under the guidance of Dr Arun Sharma together with an army of volunteers ready to deliver the vaccinations.

At this time of writing, it has passed the 50,000 mark for vaccinations. This can only be described as a fantastic effort with one staff member having administered 7,000.

The logistics of dealing with such large numbers by many volunteers is remarkable.

Sharon Bhamra has vaccinated 7,000 people at The Broadway Theatre. - Credit: Barking and Dagenham College

But that is what happens in an emergency – decency comes to the fore and help for others takes precedence over personal comfort. It can only be imagined the number of lives saved as a result of the quick administering of vaccinations.

So for all those involved, we owe a sense of gratitude for their efforts.

Now that the clouds of doom are moving away, the silver lining can be seen in the quality of the cheerful help given by the many volunteers and professional involved in this life-saving venture.

Well done to the Barking and Dagenham GP Federation for acting so quick and professionally.