Letter: Could subsidy help Childville?

Opinion

Published: 7:45 AM July 14, 2021

Parents want church leaders to allow Childville preschool to remain at its base in Christ Church, Bastable Avenue. - Credit: Google

Dr Leonard Restall B Ed, M Ed (Hons), New Zealand, formerly from Barking, writes:

The parents of children attending Childviile, a preschool early learning centre for children are facing the problem of having to find some other place for their children to go for their early child care education (Post).

This problem relates to a rent increase planned by the Christ Church, the owners of the Hall used by Childville, to accommodate their maintenance costs, which seem reasonable for the Church but not for the parents of children attending the care centre. Although the Church is planning to stagger the costs for a trial period. It seems inevitable that rents will have to be raised unless some compromise can be made by the local education committee to find ways to subsidise this problem.

The parents seem devastated by reports given of their view of proceedings that this important early learning centre may be closed or moved elsewhere, and therefore withhold the important developmental learning experiences from their children.

Some comments from parents commend the Childville learning centre for providing important learning conditions, in providing a place of comfort and confidence for their children. Any move away from such conditions could seriously affect the attitude of the children, and needs to be prevented.

Education is a right for all children irrespective of age and therefore needs to be provided, even though it may use premises such as church halls in which rents are required. Some subsidy needs to rearranged by the local education committee to resolve this position.

You may also want to watch:

It is hoped that this problem is resolved amicably and that the children continue to develop through good early childhood learning experiences.