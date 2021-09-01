Letter on gangs forcing begging in the street

Opinion

Published: 8:45 AM September 1, 2021

Are gangs forcing people to beg?

Lynn Manning, Dagenham, full address supplied, writes:

At the start of Covid there was supposedly a massive drive by government to get the homeless off the streets in an attempt to protect public health.

In my experience there have been a number of beggars outside Morrison’s and In green lanes near Bennett's Castle Lane. It seems there are no laws being broken? Surely if people are homeless they will be happy to have accommodation but I’m told they can only be “offered” accommodation not forced to take it.

Outside Morrison’s the beggars have phones to contact what I assume are people forcing them to sit there in all weathers. I am convinced those in Green Lanes are similarly forced to sit there. Is it impossible to find the people running these beggars for their own benefit? I’m sure the beggars get nothing.

I do not understand how stopping people drinking/spitting/urinating and begging at the Heathway is contravening their human rights. Does this behaviour not contravene the rights of people going about their normal lives?

Barking station is another no go area with young gangs flitting about making people uncomfortable.

Why are we not considered worthy of living in a respectable area?