News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News

Opinion

Letter on gangs forcing begging in the street

Logo Icon

Reader letter

Published: 8:45 AM September 1, 2021   
Brent's council tax increase will help support vital services such as help for the homeless

Is there a link between people begging and gangs? - Credit: PA

Are gangs forcing people to beg?

Lynn Manning, Dagenham, full address supplied, writes:

At the start of Covid there was supposedly a massive drive by government to get the homeless off the streets in an attempt to protect public health.

In my experience there have been a number of beggars outside Morrison’s and In green lanes near Bennett's Castle Lane. It seems there are no laws being broken? Surely if people are homeless they will be happy to have accommodation but I’m told they can only be “offered” accommodation not forced to take it.

Outside Morrison’s the beggars have phones to contact what I assume are people forcing them to sit there in all weathers. I am convinced those in Green Lanes are similarly forced to sit there. Is it impossible to find the people running these beggars for their own benefit? I’m sure the beggars get nothing.

You may also want to watch:

I do not understand how stopping people drinking/spitting/urinating and begging at the Heathway is contravening their human rights. Does this behaviour not contravene the rights of people going about their normal lives?

Barking station is another no go area with young gangs flitting about making people uncomfortable.
Why are we not considered worthy of living in a respectable area?

Most Read

  1. 1 Women claim to capture picture of ghost in Eastbury Manor House
  2. 2 Man injured in alleged Barking hit and run remains in hospital
  3. 3 Gallery: A selection of Barking and Dagenham's impeccable pooches
  1. 4 Families enjoy Barking and Dagenham park life on bank holiday weekend
  2. 5 Court refurbishment sees inquests move to Barking for next few months
  3. 6 Darren Rodwell: Why celebrating Becontree's centenary year is so important
  4. 7 'Why does the UK love this particular swearword?'
  5. 8 Future Youth Zone: 'A key ingredient to success is unconditional belief'
  6. 9 15 films, ads and TV shows shot in Barking and Dagenham
  7. 10 Man attacked and robbed in Chadwell Heath
Homelessness
Barking and Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

North street

Housing

'A gem among its neighbours': Barking terrace scoops award from RIBA

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
BHRUT hospitals will be increasing critical care capacity to manage the rise in patients with Covid-

Queen's Hospital

Queen's Hospital birth centre to close temporarily for critical care...

Daniel Gayne

person
An illegal fly tip site alongside the Thames estuary

Environment

Barking and Dagenham furniture shop owner fined for dumping mattresses

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Ebony King

Women's Safety | Video

Barking and Dagenham campaign targets public street harassment

Jon King

Author Picture Icon