Barking youngsters in the saddle thanks to bike donations

Children pick up the bicycles on a visit to the Velo Park on Thursday, February 27. Picture: Isabelle Johnson/LEYF Archant

The wheels are going round and round but on new bicycles donated to pre-school children.

The youngsters who go to preschools at Eastbury and Barking Riverside picked up the donated bikes on a visit to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Thursday, February 27.

Not-for-profit social enterprise Bikeworks teamed up with the London Early Years Foundation (LEYF) to put the pupils in the saddle.

June O'Sullivan, LEYF chief executive, said: "Many children do not have access to a bike at home or simply an outdoor space to cycle. What's more, their preference for video games or screen time often keeps them indoors

"As obesity rates among children skyrockets, we want action to help address the country's biggest public health crisis and what better way than learning how to ride a bike?"